Leap year software glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand

New Zealand gas stations reported nationwide outages at self-service pumps Thursday, apparently because their software is unable to deal with the date of Feb. 29.

Fuel suppliers Z Energy, Allied Petroleum and Gull said automated pumps were down across the country, leaving only staffed stations able to process payments.

“We think it’s the inability of the payment software to cope with the leap year,” said Gull spokesman Julien Leys. “That’s our understanding but we’re waiting for confirmation from our technology provider.”