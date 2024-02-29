The good, the bad, and the ugly of private equity

Zoom out: Most PE dealmakers aren’t Gordon Gekko. Nor are they Robin Hood.

Here’s the thing about private equity: Depending on who’s doing the investing, a takeover might wind up bolstering a faltering company or killing it. The profit motive can be good — if it’s guided by a moral compass. Or it can devolve into naked greed.

But the private equity model is risky and controversial. It relies on large amounts of debt — which winds up the responsibility of the acquired company, not the PE firm — and a relentless drive to boost productivity and profits, which can mean cutting jobs. When a company is burdened with loans, there isn’t a lot of room for error, even as PE owners take hefty management fees and, sometimes, dividends.

There are some spectacular home runs. The late Thomas H. Lee famously turned a $28 million investment in Snapple into a $927 million payday for his Boston firm when it sold the beverage company to Quaker Oats.

And there are some staggering blowups. KKR lost about $4 billion for itself and investors when two big energy industry buyouts, Energy Future Holdings and Samson Resources, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014 and 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported.

About 20 percent of PE buyouts go bankrupt within a decade, 10 times the rate of a control group of public companies, according to a 2019 study by researchers at California Polytechnic State University.

Bad behavior: The malpractice committed at Steward Health Care by Cerberus Capital Management and CEO Ralph de la Torre has been so egregious it may be criminal. At least that’s what Governor Maura Healey has implied. As the Globe has reported, the hospital chain is on financial life support. Steward has denied any wrongdoing.

While criminality is the exception, plenty of PE takeovers have been marked by questionable, even unseemly behavior.

KKR and Boston’s Bain Capital eked out a profit on the ill-timed and ill-advised Toys ‘R Us takeover even as a crushing debt load eventually forced the toy retailer to close its doors. About 33,000 workers lost their jobs.

Apollo Global Management and TPG engaged in a series of aggressive and dubious maneuvers to shield themselves when Caesars Entertainment, which they purchased in 2008, went bust seven years later.

These and other deals from hell grab headlines and sully the the industry’s already lousy reputation. But private equity ownership isn’t necessarily the kiss of death. Buyouts aren’t by definition bad. Many small and midsize companies turn to private equity for money and expertise to expand or navigate the transition away from family ownership.

A different outcome: In 2014, Thoma Bravo acquired Compuware in a deal that valued the underperforming enterprise software maker at $2.5 billion. The tech-focused PE firmed carved out its fast-growing Dynatrace division, invested in a shift to cloud computing, and streamlined operations.

Five years later, Waltham-based Dynatrace went public with a market value of $4.5 billion.

After a couple of years in the red, Dynatrace has made steady profits, quietly emerging as one of the state’s most valuable software companies. Its stock has more than tripled since the initial public offering, lifting its market value to $14.6 billion. Its workforce has grown to nearly 4,200 from under 2,000 in 2019.

Private/public cycle: Then there is the long and winding road taken by Dunkin’. Founded in Quincy in 1950, the donut shop turned fast-food franchising juggernaut has been through two buyouts in the past 18 years.

In 2006, the company was bought by Bain Capital, Thomas H. Lee Partners, and Carlyle Group for $2.5 billion in cash. The seller was a French company that had inherited Dunkin’ as part of an acquisition.

After revamping the menu and building a brand known around the world, the PE firms took Dunkin’ public five years later in a deal that valued the Canton company at $3.8 billion, nearly 60 percent more than they paid for it.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Dunkin’, its stock battered by the pandemic, agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands for $8.8 billion. Inspire, which is backed by PE firm Roark Capital, has rolled up other food chains including Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic.

Final thought: Not all buyout firms are as shamelessly rapacious as Cerberus or Apollo. But the constant churn of companies through the PE machine has left many people skeptical of its value and concerned about its economic impact.

Private equity firms and their portfolio companies employed more than 11.7 million US workers in 2020, or about one in every eight, according to Ernst & Young and the American Investment Council, a trade group. They accounted for about 6.5 percent of economic output.

I’ll bet you dollars to donuts that PE’s reach will only get bigger.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.