Will fast-food restaurants try surge pricing? Here’s how that might work.

“Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice,” the company said in an email to the Associated Press.

There was a lot of talk this week that Wendy’s might start charging higher prices for burgers and fries during the busiest times of day. On an earnings call this month, the Wendy’s chief executive had floated the idea, and it was picked up by news outlets.

But the idea is far from dead. Several startup companies in the United States and Europe help restaurants charge different prices to different customers who use meal-delivery apps. It’s called “dynamic pricing,” and academics say it’s a logical strategy to boost revenues and control costs at a time when customers are sick of soaring prices and lousy service. But Christopher Tang, professor of supply chain management at the University of California at Los Angeles, warned that it’s a delicate balancing act.

“It’s risky,” Tang said, “because if everyone gets pissed off, you’re done.”

Airlines have used dynamic pricing for decades to optimize their revenues. They use computers to constantly adjust the price of a plane ticket, based on variables like the number of remaining seats or how far in advance a ticket is purchased. Of course, there are also the ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, which boost the price of rides in real-time because of bad weather or unusually strong demand.

During a Feb. 15 earnings call, Wendy’s chief executive Kirk Tanner casually mentioned that his company was exploring a similar idea. Tanner said that installing new video menu boards in all US Wendy’s restaurants would let franchise operators begin testing a dynamic pricing strategy that could instantly change the prices of menu items. (Tanner said that stores might begin testing the system by 2025.)

Wendy’s offered no details about how its system might have worked. But Tang said that such a system might recalculate prices based on the time of day or the number of pending food orders. When business was slow, a combo meal could cost $10, but an algorithmically based pricing system might boost the price by 50 cents or a dollar as the shop got busy.

Tang said that such a system would increase revenue while keeping labor costs in check. Fast-food work, once a minimum-wage occupation, commands an average wage of about $13.50 per hour in the United States and just over $16 in the Boston area, according to 2022 numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s well above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and a little higher than the Massachusetts minimum of $15. So companies have an incentive to hire as few workers as possible.

“They have to cut down on the number of servers,” Tang said. “Then during the rush hour they cannot provide the service the customers expect.”

Boosting prices only during the lunchtime rush could help a short-staffed restaurant keep up with demand from working people who can afford to pay a little more. Meanwhile, thrifty diners can delay lunch for an hour or so until the prices fall. “If you’re on Social Security, if you’re on the EBT programs, then maybe on non-peak hours you get a better deal,” Tang said.

Many restaurants offer lower prices during slower times of day, like having a “happy hour” between 4 and 6 p.m. “But this one is a little bit more granular,” Tang said, because a dynamic system can constantly recalculate the optimal price throughout the day.

With luck, surge pricing could help restaurants boost revenues from more affluent customers, without imposing across-the-board price hikes that would drive away lower-income diners.

But Robert Shumsky, professor of operations management at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, is skeptical of the idea. Shumsky noted that customers waiting in line at a busy restaurant won’t be thrilled to see prices on the menu boards rising while they wait. Even customers who can afford it might just walk away. “People can go elsewhere extremely easily with fast-food places,” he said. “That’s why it’s risky.”

Shumsky said variable pricing might work better if a restaurant used it only for orders placed via smartphone. Then it would work like buying an airline ticket online. Each customer only knows what he’s paying, so he doesn’t get angry that the other guy paid less.

And this is starting to happen. Sauce Technologies, a Los Angeles company founded by two alumni of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offers a service that lets small restaurants charge variable prices for meals delivered through online services like Grubhub. San Francisco-based Juicer offers a similar service, as does Finnish company Priceff and Dynameat, based in Spain.

So the next time you order a fast-food delivery, you might be paying more — or less — than your next-door neighbor. And you’ll probably never know.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.