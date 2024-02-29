At Bev’s, a California vibe with a Maine address

“Both of us made the vast majority of [our] working careers at Zuni Cafe,” said Norris. “And Zuni is a place that holds a lot of different types of spaces for people.”

KENNEBUNK, Maine — San Francisco’s storied Zuni Café , once helmed by chef Judy Rodgers, is a romantic destination as much as it is a neighborhood haunt. Rodgers believed in finding quality ingredients and getting out of their way. A few years after Rodgers died in 2013, longtime kitchen staffer Nate Norris became Zuni’s executive chef. Now, he and his partner, former Zuni pastry chef Annie Callan, have swapped coasts and opened Bev’s , a Kennebunk, Maine, café, with a Zuni-like ethos in mind.

Bev’s, which opened this past summer, inhabits that vision while attempting to step beyond a formal restaurant environment into what Norris called “a little lower barrier, a little easier.” Norris and Callan set their sights on southern Maine because it felt hospitable to non-corporate, small independent businesses, and because of familiarity with Maine through nearby family visits.

Bev’s serves breakfast and lunch in a solarium-like space on a small business strip in downtown Kennebunk. It’s spacious but cozy, the kind of place where you can sip tea or have a more robust meal. The menu veers fun or functional depending on your path: I sampled a down-to-earth “Whopper” clone, a toasted tuna melt on rye, and a winter salad made with crisp frisée, toasted nuts, and bright citrus.

Callan’s pastry pedigree drives the sweets. I will eventually stop thinking about the cinnamon roll — soft, sticky, spiced, and smeared with tangy icing. A bubbly espresso tonic was refreshing, topped with a juicy hunk of orange. It was easy to linger at Bev’s.

Norris said he imagines Bev’s as both a leisurely place to congregate or a source of quick lunch.

“We just do our best to read people,” he said. Specials turn over every two weeks or so, such as variations on the daily breakfast burrito, a melty bundle that featured ground chorizo and home fries when I visited.

“I want [customers] to be excited and try new things,” said Norris. “And I also want them to come back eagerly waiting for us to make the thing that they had before that we don’t have all the time.”

It’s a thought process that Norris said originates with his work at Zuni. But switching coasts and formats is giving him a chance to slow down and think about more than just food.

“Food service is a people business,” he said. “It’s really personal. . . . It doesn’t matter how great I might be at something, I’m not going to be successful without really great people around me, and so we’ve been really fortunate in that way.”

Bev’s, 41 Main St., Kennebunk, Maine. Open Thursday to Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The team took a winter break starting Feb. 12 and will reopen March 7.)