Film, TV, and stage actor Jim Ortlieb on escaping his phone and living every day like it’s vacation

Film, TV, and stage actor Jim Ortlieb has received rave reviews in John Kolvenbach’s “Stand Up If You’re Here Tonight,” a play in which he has starred for 2½ years. There has been such a strong audience demand that its current run at the Huntington Theatre’s 150-seat Maso Studio has been extended for three weeks (until March 23). “This play makes the audience feel better about themselves and about each other and makes them good neighbors,” Ortlieb said in a recent phone interview. “It seems so platitudinous, but it really is very simple.” The actor, who has been in several Broadway plays and musicals (including “Guys and Dolls” and “Of Mice and Men”), said if he’s learned one thing during his tenure with the show, it’s that people want to connect. “People want to talk. They want to communicate with each other. After the show [on a recent] Sunday night, I was there for an hour and 40 minutes talking with people,” said Ortlieb, 67, who plays a character desperate for the connection the actor said he witnesses audiences craving at every performance. “There are so many things that are between us and our neighbors. First the pandemic and masks, and then politics and phones and screens of all sorts, and now our opinions are keeping us away from each other,” he maintained. “There are so many things in the way of a civilized society. It’s so nice to be a die and thrown into a Yahtzee cup, shaken about, and then turned over and grounded all over again.” Ortlieb, who was born in Jersey City, N.J., and raised in Hazlet, N.J., said he hopes to bring the play “to every regional theater” in the country, since “theater is about connection; not about our differences. It’s about what we have in common. We can all get along.” We caught up with the father of two adult daughters, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Mimi, and their poodles Gina and Margaret, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I drove my daughters from my home in Los Angeles to Chicago in a new tank of an old car that I knew would last them forever. They were going to live there and I was doing a Dick Wolf show in Chicago [”Chicago Med”] with my friend Oliver Platt.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I usually travel for work, so I book through my producer and my agent. In most cases I hope for a long flight so I can fly first class, which is always a treat.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Every day I feel the shackles of social media. So, every day I give myself a little vacation by escaping from the phone or the computer for as much time as it will allow. There is nothing like being present to the world around me and meeting peoples’ eyes with a smile or a shocking “good morning.”

What has been your worst vacation experience? Back in Chicago when I was about 10 years into my acting career, I began working with a group of artisans on an historic building designed by the great Edgar Miller called the Carl Street Studios. Finances were scarce. Our hot humid summer days were filled with gorgeous tiles, and woodwork and my admiration for these artists’ work — and plenty of laughs. This is how I learned to tile my own bathroom 30 years later. A lunch, on one particular day, was a hard-boiled egg. It was the best meal I had ever had. Nothing had ever tasted so good. I miss those days with those great friends. And that’s as bad as it gets.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? I learned how to live from my father, who hardly ever took vacations. Every day he would say, “I can’t wait to retire.” As a small child I didn’t understand what retirement meant, but I knew that he was missing something, that he was putting whatever retirement was on hold for when he got old. I decided very early that I would never do that, so I was led to the joy the theater brought. Singing in musicals on the Jersey Shore was where I acted first. I never turned away from it. Every day is … my vacation. Especially when I’m working.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? Having never spent time in Boston, I brought David McCullough’s “1776″ with me. I look forward to exploring the city and learning all of its history. I also brought Elizabeth David’s “French Country Cooking,” first published in 1951. I travel to the French countryside during meals. She is a wonderful writer and funny.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? I find fame, having learned about it by watching, can be a hazardous existence. I had the honor to work with the great John Goodman a few times. During the last one I took him out to dinner at a terrific Cajun-Creole restaurant in Chicago. I chose a time when I knew no one would be there. But he was recognized on the street by a few people who followed us in, sat at tables very close, and hounded him/us for the entire meal. It was one of the most awful experiences I had ever had. I felt terrible for both of us. I don’t envy his fame.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? My cousin told me about a great suitcase that has served me well over the years: The Briggs & Riley 2-Wheel Expandable Carry-On.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Aside from hard-boiled eggs, I love salty things: olives, cheese, crackers. … The salt makes me thirsty, so I drink more water.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? The memories are astonishing. It still feels like a dream when I think about our trip to Kauai — that amazing island in the middle of the Pacific. When I look into the eyes of my wife and best friend, Mimi, and say that it doesn’t seem real that we really did that, she is as amazed as I am. That is cool.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I’m a fan of movies. I love them. Everywhere I go I open my SetJetters: Movie Locations app and search out locations of particular scenes in movies. Some that I have done — like “Home Alone” — are on there. The very first day of shooting on that movie was done in Kenilworth, Ill., at a drugstore where Macaulay Culkin wanted to know if the toothbrush was approved by the ADA. The pharmacy is a real estate office now, but the building is still there. I can’t wait to go to Vienna to search the sewers that were depicted in “The Third Man” with Orson Welles.

What has travel taught you? Live every day like it’s a vacation. And eat food like it’s medicine before you have to eat medicine like it’s food — Steve Jobs said that first.

What is your best travel tip? Travel light.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.