He lied about blocking his ex

Q. I’m a 64-year-old female, and my boyfriend is 54. Although we’ve agreed to an exclusively committed relationship, he continues to allow his “ex” to communicate with him.

He will block her calls and texts — but will then unblock her. It seems that he only blocks her to appease me.

He says there’s nothing going on, but that a friendship remains. As a woman, I understand how devious women can be, and I feel that by allowing this behavior to continue they may rekindle those “dead embers” into a “burning flame.”

Should I trust him? What do you think?

EMBERS

A. I don’t believe that women, in particular, are devious. If anyone’s been lying here, it’s your boyfriend.

Does that mean he’s cheating on you, or attempting to turn those embers into flames? Not necessarily. I do believe that exes can be great friends under the right circumstances.

It sounds like you’re missing some important information about what they are to each other, so why not ask more questions? How often do they talk? What can he say about their history? What does she bring to his life?

If she’s a close friend, perhaps it’s worth meeting her. Maybe if she’s less of a mystery, their connection won’t be such a big deal.

I don’t like that he lied, and he should have been clear that he wanted to keep her as a friend. But maybe he hasn’t known how to talk to you about this.

Find out more and really listen. Let him know you’re open to hearing anything and everything — because you want to understand. Ask for transparency and see what you get.

Then you can go with your gut.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Lady, if a partner in any relationship wants to leave, having other people blocked on their phone or social media sites won’t stop them. The fact that you think trying to control your bf’s actions guarantees he’ll stay with you is laughable. It will actually do the opposite and drive him away. P.S. Don’t blame another woman if a guy cheats.

LUPELOVE





How do you know he continues to allow her to text him and he blocks and then unblocks her? Does he tell you? If yes, at least he isn’t hiding it and he is honest with you. If you are snooping to find that out, that sounds unhealthy for you to always be on edge and unable to trust him. As usual, communication is key. You have discussed being exclusive, and that is a good start to a conversation, but have you discussed what that means to each of you? Can you hang out with other men? What constitutes “cheating” to each of you? Is flirting cheating? Is texting cheating? Sexting? You need more discussion; keep the conversation going.

KWINTERS1





Assume that he will be continuing to contact her. Is that a dealbreaker for you? If yes, then break up. No ultimatum, just tell him you want to move on. If it’s not a dealbreaker, then don’t ask him again to stop being in contact with her, and don’t snoop to find out if he is contacting her or what the contact is about.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





Talking to an ex does not necessarily violate an agreement of exclusivity in the same way that talking to any woman at all wouldn’t necessarily violate it. Is he not allowed to talk to any woman who might be attracted to him and vice versa? Mostly what this comes down to is trust and insecurity. You don’t trust him, and you don’t know how to feel secure in a relationship without controlling your partner’s interactions with other women. Maybe it’s just a condition in your relationships that your partner never speaks with an ex, but it’s a rather limiting and punitive condition. Ultimately, it’s your choice if you want this to be something that narrows down your options for partners. The message is loud and clear that he doesn’t intend to stop speaking with her, so now you can decide if you can tolerate/accept that. If not, move on and anticipate a rather lonely and frustrating dating experience going forward. Especially at your age, it’s a lot likelier that potential partners will have some type of relationship with multiple exes.

BONECOLD

