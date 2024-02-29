Getaway spots in New Hampshire and Florida, and a blender for on the go

Sometimes a vacation with your besties is a needed antidote to the stress of daily life. With that in mind, The Beal House Inn in Littleton, N.H., proposes using its Garden Suite for a perfect pals’ getaway or bachelorette weekend. The two-room, two-bed suite (with an adjoining shared bathroom) can accommodate up to four guests, and is decorated with antique furnishings and modern amenities. Located just off Littleton’s historic Main Street, the six-room and suite property is close to local area attractions — the Riverwalk’s covered bridge, historical museum, and brewpubs — and is a quick drive to skiing and outdoor activities, including Cannon Mountain, Bretton Woods, and Franconia Notch State Park. Located at the northern edge of the White Mountains, Littleton boasts a motto, “Be Glad,” that celebrates the fictional Pollyanna. (Not kidding! A bronze sculpture pays tribute to hometown author Eleanor H. Porter.)

Sophisticated American tavern fare, served in a rustic-chic environment, can be found at The Beal House’s onsite restaurant. The seasonally-changing dinner menu, prepared by chef-owner Adam Alderin, includes small plates and salads, and a selection of entrees such as chicken pot pie, roasted fish, braised beef agnolotti, a cheeseburger with hand-cut fries, and more. When booking two nights or more through April 10, guests will receive a complimentary $50 gift card to use at the tavern. Starting rates for the Garden Suite in March/April $159. Traveling with a larger group? A whole-inn buyout can comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests. Rates from $1,500 for two nights. 603-444-2661, www.thebealhouseinn.com/

The Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa, an Opal Collection AAA Four-Diamond oceanside property in Florida, boasts a complete transformation of its accommodations, public spaces, grounds, and restaurants. Handout

THERE:

MODERN COASTAL LUXURY IN FLORIDA

Those looking for a relaxing spring getaway without noisy spring break crowds will want to consider the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa, an Opal Collection AAA Four-Diamond oceanside property located at the northern tip of Palm Beach County. If you’ve stayed here before you’ll notice a complete transformation of the accommodations, public spaces, and grounds. (If you haven’t been here, you’re in for a treat.) All 175 rooms and suites have been renewed with a coastal palette of blues and cream, with pops of orange and photos of green palm fronds that complement views of the beach and lush landscape below. The nine-story hotel’s amenities include a heated oceanfront swimming pool and whirlpool spa, an outdoor lounge area with cabana-style seating, a fire pit, fitness center, lighted tennis and (new!) pickleball courts, kids club activities, and more. Guests can indulge in the updated, onsite Opal Spa, offering a wide selection of facials, massages, scrubs, wraps, and wellness experiences in eight treatment rooms.

The most stunning transformation is found at the resort’s nautically-inspired three-meal restaurant, Latitudes (formerly Sinclair’s Ocean Grill), featuring a seafood-heavy sophisticated dinner menu, serving hotel guests and the local community. Prepare to be tempted by ahi tuna tacos, lobster bisque, Crab-Louis stuffed avocado and iced shellfish tower with Maine lobster, oysters, gulf coast shrimp, lump crab, Alaskan king crab, and more. Entrees include fresh grilled local seafood, shellfish stew, and plenty of options for carnivores such as burgers, steaks, and even pastas, including a vegetarian option with oven-roasted veggies. (Insider tip: The half-pasta order is more than enough for an average eater.) The grab-and-go Beach Market Café and The Sandbar — for casual poolside al fresco fare — provide additional dining options. March rates from $475; April rates from $340. 877-389-0571, www.opalcollection.com/jupiter-beach/

EVERYWHERE:

SHAKE IT UP WITH PORTABLE BLENDER

Love sipping fresh smoothies and shakes when traveling? With the BlendQuik Mason Jar Style Portable Blender, it’s easy to make your own personalized shake on your next camping trip, beach picnic, road trip, or any on-the-go activity. Simply fill with your favorite fresh or frozen ingredients, flip upside down, and turn on the power button. Ten stainless steel blades, with a top speed of 18,000 rpm, will crush ice, fruit, nuts, and more in less than a minute. No need to transfer your beverage to a cup to drink; just insert the BPA-free reusable silicone straw and slurp. Or make guacamole and dips for chips. The side handle is useful for carrying. Recharge anywhere with a water-resistant USB Type-C port (included). The best part? When ready to clean, add water with a drop of soap and blend again for spotless results. Available in five colors. $79.99. The Full Kit also includes a leakproof silicone storage bag, cleaning brush, and capsule straw case with hook. $110.99. https://blendquik.co/

NECEE REGIS

The BlendQuik lets you take your healthy drinks to go. handout

