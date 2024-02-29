A modern Vietnamese remake at Lê Madeline

The backstory: Owner Tam Le’s father, Thanh Le, opened Pho Hoa in Dorchester’s Fields Corner in 1992. Tam went on to join the family business, adding ventures like Reign Drink Lab and Pho Linh. (Pho Hoa is now a partnership with former Fields Corner restaurant Anh Hong.) Lê Madeline represents the next generation of Vietnamese restaurant for the family. Fittingly, it is named for Tam’s daughter. Nguyen, who grew up in Dorchester, previously worked at Little Donkey, Sea Level Oyster Bar in Salem, and Riel in Houston. He is also behind the Ăn Thôi pop-up that has appeared at places like Lamplighter Brewing Co. and GrandTen Distilling.

Chef Peter Nguyen at Lê Madeline in Quincy. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The grilled head-on shrimp with squash and coconut milk at Lê Madeline. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Viet Cajun crawfish noodles at Lê Madeline. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

What to eat: The kitchen creates striking presentations of favorites such as bò lúc lac, the dish sometimes known as shaking beef, here made with filet mignon, cherry tomatoes, and watercress; gỏi vịt, a salad of rosy pan-seared duck breast with banana flower and herbs; and bánh khọt, alluringly bright yellow coconut-turmeric mini-pancakes crowned with shrimp and herbs. A preparation of head-on shrimp, smoky from the grill and surrounded by a pool of kabocha squash and coconut puree, is one of the best I’ve tasted in a while. Oxtails braised in red wine make their way into a rich pho; add on a garnish of roasted marrow bones if you’re feeling over the top. Lê Madeline has a take on the lobster roll: brioche filled with fried lobster, topped generously with fish roe and served with potato chips. And in true Houston style, there are Viet Cajun crawfish noodles, the garlicky strands piled with basil-buttered crawfish, Parmesan, and more roe. (Don’t worry: Pho Linh favorites such as pho, rice plates, and vermicelli bowls are still available.) Desserts such as red bean coconut cheesecake, orange flan with fish sauce caramel, and a bright green pandan layer cake inspired by the frozen dessert che, filled with red bean puree, mung bean puree, and coconut, topped with a thick Hostess-y swirl of coconut cream, are made by Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe in Randolph.

The Lingroni at Le Madeline in Quincy. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

What to drink: Hospitality pro Allan Yee doesn’t just make sure the train stays on the rails; he’s also created a beverage program in tune with the rest of the menu. Cocktails include a lychee martini; the Lingroni, a Negroni riff made with pandan and Cynar; and the Second Wind, an espresso martini made with Vietnamese coffee, fig, and banana. There’s also beer, wine, house-made limeade and iced Vietnamese coffee, and avocado, durian, and coconut smoothies.

Hanger steak with dry pho is a new menu item at Lê Madeline in Quincy. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The takeaway: If you enjoy Vietnamese food and eating at restaurants, make a reservation soon. You’ll want to order everything on the menu.

409 Hancock St., Quincy, 617-328-9600, www.lemadeline.com. Plates $11-$31. Cocktails $10-$12.

Outside Lê Madeline in Quincy. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

