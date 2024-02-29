A Michelin-starred chef opens a Bay Village sushi counter; MonteVerdi debuts along the Charles River this spring

In other sushi news, XOXO Sushi Bar opens in Chestnut Hill (1154 Boylston St.) on Friday, March 8. Executive chef Kegan Stritchko comes from Uni and Fat Baby Sushi . Settle in for a 16-course omakase dinner, or sample wagyu tartare with caviar and black truffles and salmon sashimi with fermented gooseberry salsa, plus sake and cocktails. Visit nightly from 5 p.m.

Openings : Sky Zheng, the former executive chef at New York City’s Michelin-starred Sushi Nakazawa , now has his own restaurant in Boston: Wa Shin is open in Bay Village, on the ground floor of the 212 Stuart residences (222 Stuart St.). Prepare for an interactive two-hour, 18-course omakase experience at a 12-seat cypress bar, with Zheng preparing and chatting over each dish.

In the South End, Baleia (264 E. Berkeley St.) is slated to open on Wednesday, March 6, new from the Coda Restaurant Group (Gufo, The Salty Pig, SRV). Try Portuguese-inspired dishes from executive chef Andrew Hebert: lamb shank or charred eggplant tagine, piri piri chicken, and octopus carpaccio. Visit Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m.

Coming soon: This spring, restaurateur and nightlife impresario Seth Greenberg (Mistral, Serafina) will open MonteVerdi at Cambridge’s Royal Sonesta Boston (40 Edward H. Land Blvd.), in the old Dante space. Expect a contemporary Italian menu: flatbread, pastas, roast chicken. Come for dinner seven days a week, plus weekend brunch, lunch, and an al fresco raw bar on the 86-seat riverfront terrace.

Closings: Cozy Heritage of Sherborn (33 North Main St.) has closed after a nine-year run to make way for new owner-operators. Josh and Jen Ziskin have turned over the property to Laura Robbins and Mark Williams (Sherborn’s Wild Robbins Farm); they’ll serve an American, locally sourced menu and café bites. The rustic vibe will stay the same, but now the space will be called Fireside Tavern. The Ziskins also operate La Morra and Punch Bowl in Brookline.

Reopenings: The Chubby Chickpea’s Avi Shemtov will reopen Sharon’s A La Esh (366 South Main St.) on Wednesday, March 6, replacing his fast-casual bowl-and-salad spot, Hummus v’ Hummus. (Shemtov also recently closed Hummus v’ Hummus’s Chestnut Hill location to focus on other projects.)

Visit for Israeli-inspired barbecue: smoked meats and barbecue-friendly sides (mac and cheese, potato salad), plus a longer menu of kebabs, matzo ball soup, lamb chili, and smoked salmon tacos. The original A La Esh opened in 2020.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.