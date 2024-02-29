I disapprove of my daughter’s affair, but now it’s hard to see my grandkids

Everyone knows about it, including her husband and teenage children. It doesn’t sit right with me and I can’t pretend to “make nice” as if everything is fine — because it isn’t.

Q. I have been (mostly) estranged from my adult daughter for several years since her (ongoing) extramarital affair became public knowledge in our family.

As a result, I hardly ever see my grandchildren and this saddens me. Am I overthinking my daughter’s continuing bad behavior?

— Doleful Dad

A. Seems like a good time to be there for everyone.

I understand why you’re disappointed, but sometimes we show up for loved ones, even when we don’t understand their choices.

You say you don’t want to pretend everything’s fine — so don’t. There’s middle ground between performing happiness and using every moment to show judgment. You can do activities, talk about life, see your grandkids, and give yourself breaks when you feel overwhelmed.

If the affair comes up in conversation, you can ask, “Is everyone OK and healthy about all of this?” That’s what you’re worried about, right?

Please remember that you don’t know everything about the marriage. I assume you’re not in on conversations about why your daughter and her spouse are staying together, or if there are plans for next steps. You don’t know what led them to this place.

This is about being there as the story unfolds, in whatever way you can. It’s awkward and uncomfortable, but that’s life (sometimes).

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

This is entirely a problem for your daughter and her spouse to resolve — or not. Make peace with that because shunning your daughter means you lose her and your grandchildren. Is being morally “right” really worth it?MIDGE-

You don’t need to condone the affair to have a respectful relationship with your daughter and grandchildren. Have the wisdom to allow life to play out while also being a consistent, loving presence in both your daughter’s and grandchildren’s lives. PENSEUSE

These commenters are a bunch of enablers. You should start by talking to your son-in-law to get HIS thoughts on what is going on and what your best course might be. LEBOWSKIISTHEDUDE

^It has nothing to do with enabling. It’s not [the grandfather’s] life — it’s the son-in-law’s life and clearly he knows about it. If he doesn’t do anything about it, then that’s on him. JSMUS

Maybe they’re polyamorous and it’s easier to explain it as an affair than to try to get into it. Also, maybe the husband has given her his blessing to get what she needs physically because he can’t/won’t provide that himself. Either way, it’s up to the people in the marriage and shouldn’t impact or prevent a relationship with grandchildren. SER717