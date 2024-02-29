My grandmother in Kansas could’ve held her own at the best bakeries in Rome

Every weekday, rolls, pies, cookies, and cakes came out of Grandmother’s oven before noon, when my grandfather and his hired farmhands gathered at the manual pump in the front yard to wash with well water before entering the mudroom. I like to think it was the heavenly aroma of her baking that lured them inside.

Then 75, with gray hair cropped short and metal-framed bifocals, Grandmother smiles shyly. The photograph is glued to the front cover of a spiral-bound cookbook she wrote and gave to all of her many grandchildren.

In the only photograph I have of my grandmother, she’s standing in her farmhouse kitchen in Lawrence, Kansas. On the counter sits a large pot with a mound of warm mashed potatoes. With two hot pads, she proudly holds up a panful of freshly baked, shiny brown rolls.

Lunch was served at the round kitchen table and often featured fried chicken and gravy, potatoes, and whatever vegetable was picked from the garden. Gardening was Grandmother’s other job. The corn, potatoes, and other vegetables came from her carefully tended rows that I often helped to weed. In the root cellar, which doubled as a storm shelter from tornadoes, she kept jars of pickles, jams, and preserves as well as baskets of potatoes, squash, onions, and apples to winter over.

Once heads were bowed and grace was said, lunch was served in large bowls passed from one hand to another. The rolls were the first to disappear. After dessert came coffee and cigarettes for the men, followed by more work in the fields. I was too young to drive any machinery, so I grudgingly helped wash the lunch dishes. Grudgingly because, at 10 years old, I considered kitchen tasks to be “women’s work,” even though I didn’t fully know what that meant.

Weeding the garden was women’s work, too, it seemed to me, but I spent most summer days with either a dish towel or a hoe in my hands. My father was away in the Army, and my mother worked full time selling women’s clothes in a downtown department store. She dropped me at the farm in the morning and picked me up when her shift ended. Sometimes I would spend the night at the farm, sleeping in a downstairs bedroom off the kitchen.

I looked forward to spending the night, listening as Grandmother shuffled about in the early morning, when kitchen sounds, like sounds magnified over water, are loudest. Snuggled under a blanket, I could hear the whirl of a mixer, metal pots clanging on the stove, drawers opening and closing with a bang. Grandmother’s day had begun. I would slide out of bed and step into the kitchen, where my grandfather sat drinking black coffee and enjoying his first cigarette of what would be another hard day. Hard for both of my grandparents.

It wasn’t until many years later when my travels took me to Rome for a few months that I began to appreciate my grandmother’s life and how hard she worked. My apartment was a few steps from the famous Forno Campo de’ Fiori bakery at one end of the storied piazza, within earshot of the clatter of pushcarts rattling toward the open-air market.

Like my grandmother, bakers at Forno rose early. Strolling by, I’d watch them through the window as they mixed, shaped, and baked breads, pies, pizzas, and rolls. I always bought plain rolls still warm from the oven. Back at the apartment, I slathered each one with butter, every bite of the simple mixture of ingredients transporting me to another place and time, to Grandmother and her pan of freshly baked rolls.

Larry Maness is a South Shore writer whose most recent novel is The Perfect Crime: Unmasking the Isabella Stewart Gardner Heist.




