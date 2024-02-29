Man, 85, dies after crashing car head-on into a vehicle in Seekonk

An 85-year-old man died after the car he was driving crossed into the opposite lane on County Street and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Seekonk on Thursday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

John Denardo of Rehoboth was driving a Cadillac near 985 County St. when he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Camry at about 4:10 p.m., the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.

“It appears Mr. Denardo may have had a medical episode prior to the crash,” the statement said.