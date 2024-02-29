Man, 85, dies after crashing car head-on into a vehicle in Seekonk

An 85-year-old man died after the car he was driving crossed into the opposite lane on County Street and crashed head-on into another vehicle in Seekonk on Thursday afternoon, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.
John Denardo of Rehoboth was driving a Cadillac near 985 County St. when he crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Camry at about 4:10 p.m., the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.
“It appears Mr. Denardo may have had a medical episode prior to the crash,” the statement said.
The driver of the Camry, a 43-year-old man, his wife and their daughter were treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, the statement said.
No charges have been filed.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was released late Thursday night.
