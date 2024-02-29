fb-pixelAA flight diverted to Boston for maintenance issue Skip to main content

American Airlines flight from NY to Madrid diverted to Boston for a maintenance issue, officials say

By Lila Hempel-Edgers Globe Correspondent,Updated February 29, 2024, 12:34 a.m.
An American Airlines plane prepares to land at Miami International Airport in Florida.Joe Raedle/Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty I

An American Airlines flight from New York was diverted to Boston on the way to Spain Wednesday night because of a “maintenance issue,” officials said.

Flight 94, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 7:28 p.m., landed at Logan International Airport around 10 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online tracker.

The flight landed safely and the airplane was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team, according to American Airlines.

Travelers were provided with overnight hotel accommodations and will depart for Madrid tomorrow on a replacement aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” the statement said.

Thursday’s replacement flight will depart from Logan at 4 p.m. and arrive in Madrid at 5:31 a.m. on Friday, according to FlightAware.


Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.

