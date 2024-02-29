American Airlines flight from NY to Madrid diverted to Boston for a maintenance issue, officials say

An American Airlines flight from New York was diverted to Boston on the way to Spain Wednesday night because of a “maintenance issue,” officials said.

Flight 94, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 7:28 p.m., landed at Logan International Airport around 10 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online tracker.

The flight landed safely and the airplane was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team, according to American Airlines.