American Airlines flight from NY to Madrid diverted to Boston for a maintenance issue, officials say

An American Airlines flight from New York was diverted to Boston on the way to Spain Wednesday night because of a “maintenance issue,” officials said.
Flight 94, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 7:28 p.m., landed at Logan International Airport around 10 p.m., according to FlightAware, an online tracker.
The flight landed safely and the airplane was taken out of service to be inspected by a maintenance team, according to American Airlines.
Travelers were provided with overnight hotel accommodations and will depart for Madrid tomorrow on a replacement aircraft, the airline said in a statement.
“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” the statement said.
Advertisement
Thursday’s replacement flight will depart from Logan at 4 p.m. and arrive in Madrid at 5:31 a.m. on Friday, according to FlightAware.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.