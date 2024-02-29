With Cambridge College acquisition, Bay Path University gains a foothold in Eastern Massachusetts

The acquisition, which could be completed by June, will nearly double the number of students served by Bay Path University, which has campuses in Longmeadow and East Longmeadow, bringing total enrollment to more than 5,000 students, school officials said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The deal, which still must be approved by state higher education officials, will bring together two nonprofit leaders in career-focused education, and give Bay Path a foothold in the competitive adult education market in Eastern Massachusetts.

In the latest example of a small college struggling with enrollment to seek out a larger institution to ensure its survival, Cambridge College will be acquired by Bay Path University, an all-women’s school in Western Massachusetts, officials said this week.

Since its founding in 1897 as Bay Path Institute, the school’s curriculum has evolved from a focus on business education and secretarial skills, to liberal arts and technology. Along the way, it was granted authority by the state to award associates and bachelor’s degrees. It attained university status in 2014, according to its website.

“The determination and spirit that have guided Bay Path for 127 years pave the way for this next phase in our evolution,” President Sandra J. Doran said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Cambridge College to meet student needs with innovation, market-responsiveness, and bold action.”

Cambridge College, established in 1971, has been designated among the best colleges and universities for Latinos, providing affordable education to adult learners. The Boston-based institution also has extensive online education offerings.

“Cambridge College’s mission to provide adult learners with flexible, career-oriented education remains critical,” interim President Stephen Healey said via email Wednesday. “To help students realize opportunities at a time of increased competition in the workplace, we identified a partner with an aligned mission and shared values to plan for the future.”

Cambridge College was one of 15 private colleges in Massachusetts with at least 250 enrolled students to post double-digit losses between 2011 and 2021, according to the US Department of Education.

“Drawing on the economies of scale made possible by joining forces, Cambridge College and Bay Path will be better positioned to take innovative steps and adapt to the changing environment,” Healey’s email said.

Current Cambridge College programs will continue at existing tuition rates. Bay Path will remain an all-women’s university for undergraduate students, but Cambridge graduate students will also have access to Bay Path classes and programs. Cambridge College will remain a co-educational school.

The schools began discussions about a possible relationship late last summer.

As they looked to the future, Cambridge College’s board and leadership “recognized that a larger platform and a like-minded partner would give us the greatest opportunity to advance our mission,” Healey said in the statement.

The business model for a small college is much less viable these days, as the population of high school graduates continues to decline and more young people are skeptical of, or unable to bear, the hefty cost of a college degree.

Already in Massachusetts, more than 20 colleges closed completely or merged into larger institutions in the last decade, according to the state Department of Higher Education. They include Newbury College, Pine Manor College, Mount Ida College, the Boston Conservatory, and Wheelock College.

Undergraduate college enrollment nationwide has been steadily declining since peaking at about 18 million in 2010, down to about 15.1 million students last fall, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The recent enrollment losses have been particularly pronounced in the Northeast and Midwest.

Those declines were exacerbated by COVID-19 as more people opted to enter the workforce rather than pursue higher education.

Between 2011 and 2021, Cambridge College posted enrollment declines of -35.7 percent, according to the US Department of Education.

In their joint statement, the presidents of Cambridge and Bay Path said the institutions’ shared “core values” of “access, innovation, excellence, diversity, and collaboration” would ensure success.

“The promise that both our institutions make to our students is that their dreams of a better career, a richer life, and a brighter future will be realized,” the statement said. “This relationship will enable us to build upon one another’s strengths. We will be better and stronger together.”

Massachusetts Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega commended the schools for “coming together to join their two institutions in a way that prioritizes students.”

“In any college transition, such as the affiliation announced by Cambridge College and Bay Path, DHE’s top priority is to ensure that students are informed of changes as soon as possible and have ample time to either earn a degree from the institution at which they started or make informed decisions about transferring,” Ortega said in a statement. “The leaders of both institutions have shown a commitment to a smooth transition for current Cambridge College students that gives us confidence that degree completion for these students will continue to be prioritized.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.