Black, Hispanic drivers in Mass. searched, cited criminally, and arrested more often than white drivers, study finds

The 881-page report, conducted by researchers at Salem State and Worcester State universities, examined data on 1.2 million traffic stops during the two-year period. It was commissioned as part of the 2019 hands-free law that requires police departments to collect demographic data on traffic stops and submit it to the state, the Healey administration said.

While the racial disparities appeared to be “statistically significant,” that did not mean that “the race/ethnicity of the stopped driver caused the specific stop outcomes,” the report found.

Black and Hispanic drivers were more likely than white motorists to have their cars searched, receive criminal citations, and be arrested during traffic stops in Massachusetts in 2021 and 2022, according to a report Gov. Maura Healey’s administration released Tuesday.

In both years, roughly two-thirds of drivers stopped were white and 14 percent were Black. In 2020, 14.5 percent of traffic stops involved Hispanic drivers, and the next year just over 15 percent did, according to the report.

Roughly 5 percent of drivers identified as other races, including Asian, Asian Pacific, American Indian, Middle Eastern or Pacific Islander.

The figures appear to show that Black drivers are pulled over at a higher rate, as the latest census numbers show that Blacks comprise about 9 percent of the state’s population. About 13 percent of the state identify as “Hispanic or Latino,” while 69 percent are “white alone, not Hispanic or Latino,” the figures show.

In both years, Hispanic drivers were “most likely to receive a criminal citation, whereas motorists in the Other race category, followed by White motorists, were least likely to receive a criminal citation,” the report found.

In addition, “Hispanic motorists were most likely to be arrested, followed by Black motorists,” the report stated. “Conversely, motorists in the Other race category were least likely to be arrested, followed by White motorists.”

In both years, police conducted about 5,000 “non-inventory” vehicle searches, either with a driver’s permission or based on a suspicious item in plain view inside the car, according to the report.

In 2021, less than 1 percent of white drivers were subjected to such a search, versus just over 1 percent of non-white motorists. The 2022 figures were 0.58 percent for white drivers and 0.9 percent for motorists of color, according to the report.

The report also cited multiple departments that had higher rates of stopping non-white drivers during the day than at night.

Researchers used an analytical tool called the “Veil of Darkness,” which assumes that racial profiling is easier during the day when race/ethnicity is more visible and easily observed,” the report said.

Police in Southwick and Westwood and a State Police barracks based in Leominster all submitted data suggesting their rates of stopping non-white drivers in 2021 were higher during the day than at night, the report found.

In 2022, police in Marshfield, Hanover, Ludlow, Wrentham, a Boston district based in Hyde Park, and State Police barracks based in Brookfield were in that category, according to the report.

“These findings do NOT prove any of the listed departments are engaging in racial profiling; there are many explanations for racial disparities in traffic enforcement other than officer bias” the researchers emphasized. “These findings simply serve as a starting point for further discussion and reflection.”

The states’ public safety and security Secretary, Terrence Reidy said the report will help policy makers.

“The hands-free law established a research mandate to gain data-driven insight into police traffic stops and determine whether any patterns indicate racial disparities,” Reidy said in a statement. “The study aims to learn more about potential patterns, inform stakeholder discussions, and advance the impartial, equitable, and just enforcement of Massachusetts traffic laws.”

Tuesday’s report followed a study released in 2022 that found no evidence of racial disparity in which drivers police in Massachusetts chose to pull over, but determined that drivers of color were more likely to be subjected to searches and had a higher likelihood of receiving a criminal citation than white drivers.

“The statewide VoD [Veil of Darkness] analysis found no support for patterns of racial disparity in traffic stops,” the state’s office of Public Safety and Security said at the time. “According to the report, non-white motorists are 36% less likely to be stopped in daylight (when they could potentially be seen and racially profiled for a stop) than in darkness.”

A separate study released in 2022 from the Vera Institute of Justice found that police in in Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop, stop Black drivers 1.6 times as often as white drivers, a number that nearly doubles when looking exclusively at minor traffic violations.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









