A Globe podcast investigated the Carol Stuart murder. Then Boston responded.

She directed her gesture that morning to the two men wrongly linked to the slaying, and to the Black community.

Thirty-four years after Charles Stuart pinned the fatal shooting of his wife and child on a fictitious Black man and prompted a police siege on Boston’s Black community, Wu issued a formal apology for the events of the past.

On a weekday morning in mid-December, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called a news conference and addressed one of the most chilling crimes in the city’s history.

“I am so sorry for what you endured,” Wu said. “I am so sorry for the pain that you have carried for so many years. What was done to you was unjust, unfair, racist, and wrong, and this apology is long overdue.”

The move came weeks after a Globe series and podcast — and a corresponding HBO docu-series called “Murder in Boston” — examined the Stuart case and its lasting legacy.

Now, the Globe is releasing a new, bonus podcast episode that examines the city’s response.

In it, you’ll hear the response from relatives of Willie Bennett, the man wrongly implicated in the killing. You’ll hear how Wu’s announcement landed with a community still trying to make peace with the case. And you’ll learn about an elusive figure who appeared at the news conference: Alan Swanson, who was also arrested and wrongly linked to the crime.

Get the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts:

