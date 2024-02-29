Map shows peak wind speeds from storm; trees crash onto homes, power lines down across region

The incident in East Longmeadow, south of Springfield, happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a large tree uprooted and crashed through the roof, landing in a bedroom of a house on Sanford Street, local Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Beecher said Thursday. No one was injured.

Damaging wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour swept through New England overnight, downing numerous trees and power lines across the Boston area and the rest of Massachusetts, including a tree that crashed through the roof of a home in East Longmeadow and another in Hanson that fell onto a back deck .

Pittsfield clocked in with one of the higher wind gusts at 63 miles per hour late Wednesday, with New Bedford Airport following at 61 miles per hour, and Orange and Essex Airport at 59 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. Other areas that saw gusts in the 50-mile-per-hour range: Lunenburg, Fitchburg and Nantucket. In Milton, the Blue Hills Observatory recorded wind gusts in excess of 50 miles an hour around 11 p.m. Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

Explore the map below to see peak wind speeds near you. This map will be updated as more reports are added.

Widespread wind damages

Widespread damage and blocked roads from downed trees and power lines were reported throughout the Boston area and region Wednesday night into early Thursday due to the powerful winds, according to Skywarn spotter reports:

Massachusetts

• In Acton, the powerful winds knocked down a tall tree on Strawberry Hill Road Wednesday night.

Strong wind gusts Wednesday night uprooted a number of trees and downed power lines across Massachusetts, including this tall tree in Acton. Vivek Garg

• Lexington -- Fallen trees and lines were reported along Interstate 95 southbound near Exit 49B.

• Lawrence -- A large tree limb fell onto a vehicle late Wednesday night, damaging the car as it traveled along Interstate-495 north near Exit 100. No injuries were reported.

• Gill -- A utility pole was blocking Route 2, shutting it down in both directions.

• New Salem -- A large tree was blocking Route 202.

• Fairhaven and Deerfield -- Lines were down on Route 116 at Long Plain Road in Deerfield and a wire was down on Bridge Street.

• Merrimac -- Tree crashed into a building on Greenleaf Park.

New Hampshire

• Dover -- Downed tree, utility pole and power lines were reported down on Farm Street, shutting down the road.

Rhode Island

• Smithfield -- A tree toppled onto a house on Spring Street.

Power outages

Thousands of households and businesses were without power in New England as of late Thursday morning, as reported by poweroutage.us:

• Massachusetts — Nearly 10,000, with most concentrated in the western portions of the state (Franklin and Hampshire counties).

• New Hampshire and Vermont — About 11,000 outages, with most reported in Rockingham County (NH), and Windham and Bennington counties (VT).

• Maine — About 17,000 outages have been reported, down from about 25,000 before sunrise.

Track the outages in your area using the Globe’s interactive map here.

The NWS said the strongest of the wind gusts will be moving out in the morning, and the gusty winds should subside to 20 to 30 miles per hour. Wind advisories were canceled for Southern New England but alerts were in effect for all of New Hampshire and western Maine.

“Satellite & radar indicate lake effect #snow showers streaming across NY state, tracking into western MA & northwest CT. Otherwise, a #winter chill today with blustery west winds up to 35 mph at times, yielding wind chills in the teens & 20s!” the NWS said in a social media post Thursday.

Some lake effect snow showers were tracking into western Massachusetts Thursday morning. NWS

Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein contributed to this story.

































Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.