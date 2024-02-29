Boston police seek to identify individuals allegedly linked to armed robbery in Roxbury

fb-pixelBoston police seek to identify group linked to armed robbery Skip to main content

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 29, 2024, 2 hours ago
Boston police are asking the public to help identify a group of individuals allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week in Roxbury.

A group of individuals allegedly used a gun to steal a car and other items from a person on Feb. 22 around 7:30 p.m. near Cedar Street and Columbus Avenue, police said.

The victim was robbed of their wallet, iPhone, and a Silver E-Class Mercedes Benz, which they were borrowing from a friend, police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

