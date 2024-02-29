Sunny start to March quickly turns ‘gloomy’ for the weekend

The wind advisories and other hazards have been dropped and we are just looking at a breezy rest of Thursday with cold temperatures.

A bit of overnight snow fell in Natick but will quickly disappear during the day.

A strong cold front passed through the area overnight and the rain, amounting to around half an inch in many places, ended as a very brief period of snow. I found a little bit of the white stuff on the grass this morning, but with the strong late February sun, any evidence of this will be gone quickly.

Meteorological winter comes to an end at midnight and I’ll have more on the statistics for what was one of the mildest and least snowy winters on record. It’s frankly pretty amazing to have two back-to-back cold seasons like we just experienced -- but as they say, there’s always next year.

Wind gusts are forecast to remain below advisory criteria the rest of Thursday and into the weekend. WeatherBELL

A southerly flow of milder air will prevail on Friday, boosting temperatures back into the 40s. Friday also will be the sunniest day of the next several because clouds and some rainfall are going to arrive for Saturday.

March arrives like a lamb with sunshine and mild temperatures for this time of year. NOAA

The next weather system doesn’t look to be an important one, but it will keep things rather gloomy to start March. I’m expecting a lot of clouds over the weekend into early next week and at times there will be some light showers or even a steady rainfall for a few hours.

Clouds and a few showers dominate the forecast Saturday. This predictive loop shows showers arriving in the afternoon Saturday. It will be mild with temperatures in the lower 50s. WeatherBELL

Sunday evening radar show some unsettled weather. TropicalTidbits

Temperatures are going to continue to be more conducive to early April rather than March and as I have stated over the past few days, winter is effectively over. Yes, we could see some cold and yes it could still snow, but we are not going to see any prolonged cold or snow until the winter of 2024-25 arrives in December.

The Euro model has readings above normal into the second week of March this year. WeatherBELL

If you’re hankering to get outside and do some gardening, pruning roses would be a good chore. If you have any blueberry bushes or other fruit trees, those can also be pruned right now. One thing I caution about is walking around areas that are wet. This can compact the soil, which, when it dries out, would lead to some issues.

Winter aconite are emerging at the end of February this year. Dave Epstein

You could also start some kale and other leafy greens now that could be put out undercover in a few weeks. It’s still too early for much else, although I’m perusing garden catalogs to see what I might like to add this year.

Leap Day this year is cold, but climatological spring is just hours away!



