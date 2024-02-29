A little neighborhood restaurant was named a James Beard semifinalist. And then rumors swirled that it closed.

For months, Dickson has been wanting to take a break from the restaurant she opened in 2015. She’s been having conversations about “winding down” since the summer of 2023. But just when she was about to announce the next phase for her restaurant, she found out Bywater had been named a 2024 James Beard award semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurant category. Her corner joint serving natural wine and crudo in a town of less than 12,000 was suddenly thrown into the spotlight, competing with institutions such as The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle, and with well-funded restaurants like The DeBruce in Livingston Manor, New York.

“When you’re in a suburb like Warren, you have to think about the people who come out to support you… who help keep the lights on in February when other places are dead,” Dickson told me. “Usually, that’s people who live up the street, or around the corner.”

Dickson said the nod is a well-deserved accolade for chef Luke Mersfelder and his focus on local seafood and long-term ferments. He turned Bywater into a destination. But there’s a complication: When the list of semifinalists came out, Mersfelder and Dickson were about to part ways.

Advertisement

“I would never be surprised over his name popping up anywhere for any national award,” said Dickson. “But I couldn’t change plans because of the nomination. I also couldn’t fake Luke’s menu. It would just be disingenuous.”

Katie Dickson (left) owner of Bywater chats with executive chef Luke Mersfelder, as they prepare for dinner at the restaurant in Warren, Rhode Island on Jan. 21, 2023. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

So, instead of an announcement about taking a pause, she sent her regular newsletter readers a lengthy, personal note about her love for Bywater and her team, and what the recognition meant in an industry that she said could be “brutal.”

”More than once, smart and caring people advised me to call it, when the burdens of cash and logistics overwhelmed my capacity,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Bywater was closed for the month of February, and the rumors swirled on social media. I received countless emails asking the same question. So I reached out to Dickson for details. Here’s what I found out.

Dickson said the future of Bywater will be different, but that doesn’t mean it is permanently closing. She has hired Andrew Kientz to be a co-operator and will continue focusing on natural wines, but may bring in guest chefs and pop-ups, and will continue to have their raw bar. They’ll be open on the weekends, she said, but not until the summer – possibly in June – because the building needs some maintenance and renovations. “It’s been nine years since I’ve had any work done to the building,” she told me. “It’s getting pretty shabby-chic in here.”

Dickson also just reopened The Bakeshop, which serves pastries, breads, and coffee Thursdays through Saturdays, just across the road from Bywater. Once the renovations are complete, she can stop renting space at Hope & Main and bake for The Bakeshop in Bywater’s kitchen.

Bywater restaurant in Warren, R.I. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“I probably could have communicated all of this a lot more elegantly,” laughed Dickson. “But for the first time in nine years, I feel like I’m finally taking a breath, being slow, and being thoughtful on Bywater’s next iteration.”

She acknowledged there were still questions about Bywater’s short-term future, such as who might cook at a ticketed-event next week where she’s hosting a beer dinner with Proclamation Ale Company (it might just be her and Kientz, she said) and whether the space is available to chefs and pop-ups (chefs can reach out, she said, and she’s open to ideas).

Advertisement

In the future, Bywater “needs to be accessible, and serve good food, but be a community center,” said Dickson, citing Broadway Bistro, and the now-shuttered Chez Pascal and “Thee” Red Fez as examples. “Restaurants can be both. And that’s exactly what I feel about Bywater’s next chapter… and whatever that future brings.”

This story first appeared in The Globe Rhode Island Food Club, a free weekly email newsletter about Rhode Island food and dining. Already a member of the club? Check your inbox for more news, recipes, and features in the latest newsletter. Not a member yet? If you’d like to receive it via e-mail each Thursday, you can sign up here.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.