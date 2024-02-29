Car flips on its side in Dunkin’ drive-through in Londonderry, N.H.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. to 1 Hampton Drive, the parking lot of Alltown gas station, where a black 2024 Mazda CX-5 had flipped on its side in a Dunkin’ drive-through lane, according to Christopher Olson, detective sergeant at Londonderry Police Department.

“Life happens, but coffee helps,” the Londonderry Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday.

A car flipped on its side in a Dunkin’ drive-through Wednesday morning in Londonderry, N.H., after hitting a small pole on the curb, police said.

A 30-year-old Londonderry woman, the driver and sole occupant of the car, “was able to crawl out of her sunroof,” and was not injured, Olson said.

Olson said the “driver did not properly navigate” the drive-through lane and struck the yellow, concrete-filled pole on the curb, Olson said.

“It does not appear that speed played a role,” he said. “There was no damage to any property other than the vehicle.”

The Facebook post has amassed 240 comments, 189 shares, and 313 reactions Thursday with many users wondering “how??” and “How on earth did that happen??”

Others were quick to make jokes.

“me...in a rush to get my dunkin,” one user said.

“I thought I was excited about getting my coffee in the morning,” another quipped.

Other commenters were particularly worried about whether the driver got coffee.

“wonder if they still got their coffee,” one user asked. Another said, “I guarantee they still went in and got Dunkin’.”

Another commenter on the post decided this is “what happens when you order extra ice!”

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.