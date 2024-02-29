Free swimming lessons expanding in Boston; Mayor Wu announces more funding

Officials said the expanded offerings through the city’s Swim Safe Program will build on free lessons that were made available last fall. That round of funding supported free lessons at the YMCA of Greater Boston, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, and DotHouse Health, officials said.

Her office said the city is providing a new round of grant funding to support “learn-to-swim programming for historically underserved communities.”

Mayor’s Michelle Wu’s office said Thursday the city is seeking to expand opportunities for youth to take free swimming lessons.

The new funding will continue to support free lessons this spring “in advance of the summer swim season,” Wu’s office said in a statement.

Michelle Nadow, president and CEO of DotHouse Health, said her organization welcomes the continued support.

“DotHouse Health is extremely proud to partner with the City of Boston to help provide free swimming lessons to all youth and families in our communities,” Nadow said in the statement. “We are very appreciative of the opportunity to collaborate and to continue to expand accessible swimming resources in our neighborhoods.”

To date, Wu’s office said, more than 1,000 city youths have received free swim lessons through the program since it was announced last July. The Globe reported that month that 10 of the 18 city pools were shuttered for repairs and renovations, with the closures spanning the city from Charlestown to West Roxbury, Chinatown to Mattapan.

But some pools are reopening, including the BCYF Marshall Pool in Dorchester, which had been shuttered for many years but welcomed patrons back last fall, according to the statement. And this summer, officials said, the BCYF Mattahunt Community Center pool in Mattapan will reopen.

Officials added that more Boston pools are slated to open this summer than in previous years including the BCYF Clougherty, Draper, Hennigan, and Perkins pools.

“As a coastal city, we want to make sure all our young people can safely enjoy our water and pools,” Wu said in the statement. “By expanding our Swim Safe partnership, we’re ensuring our youth are also able to explore all their interests to make Boston the best place to raise a family. I’m grateful to our partners for their continued support for our young people.”

Wu’s administration also allocated $34.3 million in the city’s Fiscal 24 to Fiscal 2028 capital plan for repairing and renovating municipal pools, the release said.

Citing CDC data, the statement noted that drowning is the leading cause of death nationwide for children ages 1 to 4 and the second most common injury death for children ages 5 to 14. Black and Latino youth are less likely to know how to swim, placing them at heightened risk, officials said.

“This investment is critical to addressing the alarming number of youth — in particular minority youth — who cannot swim,” said BCYF Commissioner Marta E. Rivera in the statement. “We welcome our aquatics partners to join us in providing free lessons across the city.”

Membership at all BCYF facilities is free.

“There is no charge for membership or programming at BCYF centers and pools but visitors need to create a membership at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration,” the statement said. “Registration for classes and programs can be found on individual BCYF pools’ webpages or at Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.