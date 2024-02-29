‘The house shook,’ family escapes injury after tree falls on Hanson house during wind storm

The tree fell onto the house and protruded into the dining room.

“We were all sound asleep and my daughter started screaming like crazy,” Sunnerberg said Thursday afternoon. “A tree snapped in half and crushed the porch. There’s still a branch coming into the dining room.”

Tyson Sunnerberg woke up at 11 p.m. Wednesday night to screams and what sounded like a train ramming into the side of his house.

On Whitman Street, Sunnerberg, 43, said “the house shook” after a white pine tree fell on his property and just missed the car parked in the driveway.

Luckily, no one was hurt, Sunnerberg said. His other daughter, whose room is closest to the dining room, was not home last night.

Advertisement

With wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour ripping through New England on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, thousands of residents in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were left without power and many communities reported downed trees.

Approximately 9,727 customers in Massachusetts were without power late Thursday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. By 2:18 p.m., that number had dropped to 5,415.

In areas near Hanson, wind gusts ranged from 35 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour Wednesday night, according to Bill Leatham a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton.

“They’re strong wind gusts, and there could be some sporadic damage given how wet the ground has been,” Leatham said.

“We’re lucky the tree didn’t come down on a power line or one of the kids rooms,” Sunnerberg said.

The tree damaged the porch of the house on Whitman Street. Tyson Sunnerberg

Following the “whirlwind,” Sunnerberg said “there wasn’t much sleeping going on after that in our house.”

Sunnerberg said half of the tree was removed Thursday afternoon, but there’s still “a branch protruding through the roof” and into the dining room which will require a crane to remove.

“We’re able to stay in the house, and we’re trying to get the roof covered before the rain this weekend,” Sunnerberg said.

Advertisement

Sunnerberg described the whole situation as “crazy.”

“It was nuts,” he said.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.