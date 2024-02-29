High winds leave thousands without power in Mass. and N.H.

Downed wires and trees were reported across Massachusetts. In Dover, a section of Farm Street was closed when a tree, utility pole, and wires fell across the road, police said.

Approximately 9,727 customers in Massachusetts were without power at 11:50 a.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency , and more than 14,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire as of 6 a.m., according to the state’s Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Strong winds overnight left thousands of customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire without power Thursday morning.

In Hamilton, a section of Woodbury Street between Bridge and Essex streets was blocked by trees and wires, police said.

Commuter rail service on the Kingston line was delayed by a downed tree on the train tracks near the Halifax commuter rail station. By 7 a.m. the tree had been removed and train service had resumed, officials wrote.

In Boxford, the Masconomet Regional Middle School and High School were closed on Thursday due to a power outage.

In Hanson, a tree fell on a home, crushing the porch attached to it, WCVB-TV reported. There were no injuries.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for New Hampshire, saying wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour. Robert Buxton, director of New Hampshire’s Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, urged residents to “practice power outage safety.”

“Never run a generator indoors,” he said. “If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911.”

In Milton, the Blue Hills Observatory recorded wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour late Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Gusts were recorded at 59 miles per hour at 11 p.m. and 54 miles per hour at 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather station.

Wind gusts of 58 miles per hour were recorded in Orange and gusts of 63 miles per hour were recorded in Pittsfield.

In the Boston area, winds were decreasing and temperatures had dropped considerably compared to Wednesday’s mild temperatures.

“Decreasing winds today with mostly sunny skies,” forecasters wrote on Thursday. “Despite the sunshine, it will feel quite cold out. High temperatures will only top out in the low 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s.”

This is a developing story. John Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.









