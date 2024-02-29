Holyoke public schools offer staff $1,000 bonus missing no more than one day for rest of year

Staff members who miss two days will receive a $500 bonus, Soto and Mahoney said. Part-time educators are eligible for a prorated bonus.

Full-time teachers staff will receive the bonus if they miss no more than one day of work between Feb. 26 and the last day of school, Superintendent Anthony Soto and Assistant Superintendent Stephen Mahoney said in an email to staff on Monday.

Public school teachers and staff in Holyoke will receive as much as a $1,000 bonus if they come to work nearly every day for the rest of the school year, district officials said this week.

“We recognize that people may be sick or may have pressing concerns that cause them to be out of the office, but for those who are able to be at schools and in the district every day when our students need us most, we want to thank you and reward you,” school officials said in the email.

The new incentive comes as school districts across the country have faced a challenging combination of rising teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes, in some cases leaving students unsupervised. In Brockton last fall, hundreds of high school students spent at least part of their day in the cafeteria because teacher absences could not be filled.

But in a statement, Soto said Thursday the bonus did not come in response to a staff attendance issue.

“These incentives are specifically intended as encouragement and reward for our colleagues who consistently maintain an exemplary attendance record from now through the end of the school year,” Soto said.

“Like all school districts, Holyoke Public Schools depends on both substitute staff and our teaching and administrative staff to help provide classroom coverage when an educator is absent. But these incentives are not related to this need for substitutes.”

A spokeswoman for the school district, Jennie Oesterreicher, said the intent of the bonus “is to show appreciation for our staff and recognize their dedication.” The school district has about 1,300 employees and officials expect that “many if not most” will qualify, she said in an email. The bonuses will be paid out of the school district’s general fund, she said.

To qualify, staff members who work 10 months per year must be “working in their primary assignment, at jury duty, or participating in approved professional training” to count as being present that day, officials said in the email to staff. Twelve-month staff members can use approved vacation time that will not count as an absence.

Sick time, military leave, bereavement, parental leave, and unpaid days will count as absences, the email said.

Oesterreicher said the school district has protocols about when staff should request sick time, and “we expect staff to continue to follow those protocols for their own well-being as well as for the well-being of their colleagues and students.”

School officials said the attendance rates would be calculated at the end of the year, with bonuses paid during the summer.

“Thank you for your hard work, and thank you for showing up!” Soto and Mahoney wrote in the email.

