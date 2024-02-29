In R.I. nursing homes, deficiencies are on the rise. Advocates demand better standards.

Simultaneously, since 2020, Rhode Island’s nursing homes have lost 20 percent of their workforce, and six nursing homes have closed due to an unprecedented labor crisis. In December, Governor Dan McKee issued an executive order that declared a nursing home state of emergency, noting three nursing homes had been placed into receivership in recent months.

PROVIDENCE — Nursing homes in Rhode Island are increasingly failing to meet federal requirements that govern patient care, including preventable deaths. Deficiencies cited by federal regulators at the state’s nursing homes increased 138 percent from 2022 to 2023 .

In 2021, the General Assembly passed a law empowering Rhode Island to fine nursing homes that failed to meet minimum staffing requirements. But since the law took effect in January 2022, it has never been enforced. That’s because the governor‘s executive order declaring the state of emergency suspended the minimum staffing law, an order he extended on Wednesday.

“Once again, [the governor] has extended his executive order giving for-profit nursing homes a free pass and has offered no alternative plan in its place to tackle our state’s ongoing care crisis,” said Kathleen Gerard, the director of Advocates for Better Care in Rhode Island.

According to advocates, the standards have to change.

On Thursday, Raise the Bar on Resident Care — a coalition of frontline caregivers, family members of nursing home patients, and others — gathered at the State House to launch a new comprehensive legislative plan designed to improve the state’s nursing home system they called “broken.”

“My father... was a resident for four months at Morgan Rehab and Healthcare Center... where we experienced the reality of short staffing firsthand,” said Jason Travers, a Providence resident. “At times we had to wait 45 minutes for a call button to be answered, on another terrible occasion my father experienced a fall after contracting Covid and laid on the floor for an hour before anyone helped him.

“My father deserved far better than this,” added Travers.

Lawmakers this week will introduce two new pieces of legislation meant to detangle the complex ownership behind nursing home operators, and force them to publicly report their finances, while also creating a new state board to set industry standards.

One of those bills would create the Workforce Standards Board, a 13-member body that “blends expertise from state departments, nursing home sectors, labor-management, and community organizations, dedicated to systemic improvements.” It would implement policies that aim to enhance care quality, standardize training, advocate for workplace practices, guide policy and practice, and ensure that funding debates are focused on care needs and be “free from external political pressures,” according to East Greenwich Senator Bridget Valverde and Providence Representative Scott Slater — both Democrats — who serve as the bill’s sponsors.

Caregivers at Bannister Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Providence held an informational picket line calling on center owners to increase wages for front line workers on Oct. 8, 2021. Joe Giblin

The Nursing Home Financial Transparency Act would require nursing homes to provide annual, audited financial statements that include detailed income, expenses, and cash flow information alongside transparent ownership information. These reports would also be publicly accessible, if the legislation is passed.

“A lack of clear financial accountability has allowed some facilities to claim financial distress while simultaneously diverting funds to related entities, thereby reducing the resources available for patient care,” said Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat and a sponsor of the bill.

Mirroring legislation will also be introduced in the House by Representative Matthew Dawson, an East Providence Democrat.

In Rhode Island, 61 out of the state’s 74 nursing homes are for-profit facilities, and are owned by mostly out of state operators.

Across the United States, long-term care facilities were hit hard during the pandemic. In Rhode Island, the facilities that serve the most frail Rhode Islanders aren’t well funded, and rely heavily on reimbursement rates through Medicaid and Medicare that are less than the actual cost of care. And nursing home workers — who are largely people of color, immigrants, or from low-income backgrounds — are paid significantly less than people with the same credentials who work in hospitals and other health care settings.

Jim Nyberg, the executive director of LeadingAge RI, which represents nonprofit nursing homes, sent a letter to McKee in January that said the nursing home industry was “simply unsustainable.” He also asked for nursing homes to be provided with an infusion of funds between January and July.

Olivia Darocha, a McKee spokeswoman, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

In Rhode Island, 47 percent of the state’s direct care nursing staff reportedly rely on public assistance, and approximately 38 percent live at or near poverty levels, according to industry research based on state and federal labor data.

In both Euer and Dawson’s districts, Athena Health Care Systems runs nursing homes that “highlight the critical need” for this financial transparency bill, said Dawson. Athena runs nursing homes in Connecticut and Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, and its business practices have been in question: they have a rating of just 1.7 stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and were fined $1.75 million for admitting more patients than they could care for. In Connecticut, Athena has faced multiple lawsuits alleging the company failed to pay employee health benefits, and failed to pay for temporary staffing during the pandemic.

In Woonsocket, Athena-owned Summit Commons Rehabilitation and Health Center was flagged for abuse in 2023 by federal inspectors. Inspection reports in July 2023 detail how the facility failed to maintain an effective pest control program, and how bedbugs and roaches were in the facility. In December 2023, inspectors found the facility repeatedly using broken wheelchairs with sharp edges, brakes that didn’t work, and other problems.

“Athena’s financial practices reveal a troubling pattern of prioritizing profit over patient welfare,” said Dawson.

In another example, Centers Health Care, a company that operates three nursing homes in Rhode Island, was sued by the New York attorney general in June 2023, who alleged the company stole $83 million in government funds while understaffing its facilities. The misuse of government funds has resulted in widespread neglect, illness, and preventable death among the nursing homes’ residents, the suit alleges, while the company’s owners enriched themselves and their relatives. In 2020, as patients and employees in Centers nursing homes struggled through the pandemic, the New York suit claims the company’s owners used a bank account that received profits obtained fraudulently and illegally from the nursing homes, including to purchase the controlling interest of an Israel-based airline for $103 million. That suit is ongoing.

According to some workers, the industry has long “regulated themselves” across the United States, and it will take new laws for that to change.

“The pandemic showed us all how bad things can be if we don’t change how nursing homes operate,” said Victoria Mitchell, a certified nursing assistant at Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in North Providence for nearly three decades. “We can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again, and we can’t keep letting nursing home corporations off the hook.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.