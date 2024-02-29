Jack Teixeira, Mass. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information, plans to plead guilty, court filing says

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the internet, has alerted the court that he plans to resolve his case by pleading guilty on Monday, according to a filing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.
The motion filed by the United States, “with the assent” of Teixeira “respectfully requests that the Court schedule this matter for a Rule 11 hearing” on Monday, which had initially been set for a pretrial conference, federal prosecutors wrote. A Rule 11 hearing is a change-of-plea hearing and typically means that the two sides have reached a plea agreement in a case.
Advertisement
Teixeira’s attorney, Brendan O. Kelley, declined to comment on Thursday.
Teixeira, 22, a cyber-defense operations journeyman from Dighton assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. He has been in custody since his arrest in April and has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act.
He has been in custody since his arrest last year.
Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.