Jack Teixeira, Mass. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information, plans to plead guilty, court filing says

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information on the internet, has alerted the court that he plans to resolve his case by pleading guilty on Monday, according to a filing Thursday in US District Court in Boston.

The motion filed by the United States, “with the assent” of Teixeira “respectfully requests that the Court schedule this matter for a Rule 11 hearing” on Monday, which had initially been set for a pretrial conference, federal prosecutors wrote. A Rule 11 hearing is a change-of-plea hearing and typically means that the two sides have reached a plea agreement in a case.