Jamie Lee Curtis spotted at Providence pizza restaurant

“Your energy was infectious & was radiating as hot as our oven,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post featuring a picture of Curtis.

Curtis is in the city filming “Ella McCay,” a movie that follows “an idealistic young politician who juggles familial issues and a challenging work life while preparing to take over the job of her mentor, the state’s longtime incumbent governor,” according to Deadline.

The film’s cast and crew, including Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Emma Mackey, attended an event at the Rhode Island State House at the beginning of the month to launch the filming of the movie. “Ella McCay” will be primarily filmed in Providence but will extend to other parts of the state, Steven Feinberg, executive director of the Rhode Island Film & Television Office, told the Boston Globe.

“This is a movie about ideas — politics, politicians, government,” Curtis said during a Feb. 1 event. “America is about ideas, and this is a movie about big ideas and people dreaming for the betterment for other people.”

Curtis said she’d given the cast and crew mugs emblazoned with a quote from the movie: “Government works best when citizens stay interested because, as has been said, if you don’t know what you want, you will probably get what someone else wants. Let’s get started.”