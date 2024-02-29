Hyde Park man convicted of raping two women in Boston pleads guilty to two other sexual assaults in Milton in 2017

A Hyde Park man already imprisoned for raping two women while posing as a rideshare driver in Boston has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two other women in Milton in 2017.
William A. Mancortes was sentenced Wednesday to between 10 and 12 years in prison by Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly J. Cannone for attacking and raping a woman on July 30, 2017, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and kidnapping, according to court records.
Mancortes also pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault and battery stemming from a separate assault on Feb. 11, 2017, according to court records.
Advertisement
His prison term will run concurrently with a 10-to-12 year sentence handed down in December after he pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Boston on Jan. 15, 2017, and another woman on April 15, 2017, according to court records.
In the Boston cases, Mancortes was identified as the alleged assailant by forensic testing of biological evidence collected at the time of the assault. The results were matched to forensic evidence collected from the attacks in Milton, officials said.
In the Norfolk case, Mancortes will be given credit for 405 days he has been jailed while awaiting trial, according to court records.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.