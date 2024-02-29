Man pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive at R.I.’s correctional facility

CRANSTON, R.I. — An incarcerated man who was rushed to the hospital from the medium-security unit correctional facility in Rhode Island on Wednesday has died.

Rescue crews responded to Adult Correctional Institutions on Wednesday afternoon after a man was reported unresponsive, officials told the Globe on Thursday. The man has not yet been identified.

“Cranston Rescue was called, and officers and nursing staff immediately began administering life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived,” said Jhomphy R. Ventura, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections in a statement.