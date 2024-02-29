fb-pixelMan pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive at R.I.’s correctional facility - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
RI CRIME

Man pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive at R.I.’s correctional facility

Rescue crews responded to Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, and rushed the man to Rhode Island Hospital

By Alexa Gagosz Globe Staff,Updated February 29, 2024, 9:57 a.m.
The Maximum Security Facility of the Rhode Island Department of Corrections.

CRANSTON, R.I. — An incarcerated man who was rushed to the hospital from the medium-security unit correctional facility in Rhode Island on Wednesday has died.

Rescue crews responded to Adult Correctional Institutions on Wednesday afternoon after a man was reported unresponsive, officials told the Globe on Thursday. The man has not yet been identified.

“Cranston Rescue was called, and officers and nursing staff immediately began administering life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived,” said Jhomphy R. Ventura, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Corrections in a statement.

The man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by the state. The man’s death is under investigation by the state police and the Department of Corrections’s Investigative Unit.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.

