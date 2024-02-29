This Mass. attraction named the country’s top ‘open-air museum’ by USA Today

Tim Turner, a Cherokee Indian and museum educator, sat inside a nush wetu at the Hobbamock Homesite as a group of children listened to him in 2020.

“We are grateful for this national recognition of excellence,” Rob Kluin, director of marketing and communications at the Plymouth history museum, said Thursday. “There are so many facets to history and the stories we interpret.”

Plimoth Patuxet has been chosen the country’s top open-air museum by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024.

USA Today wrote that the Plimoth Patuxet Museums “feature meticulously reconstructed and preserved structures, including the Mayflower II, a full-scale reproduction of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to America, and replica villages representing both the English and Native American villages.”

The living history museums, formerly known as Plimoth Plantation, opened in 1947 and feature four historic sites for visitors — the Mayflower II, a 17th-century English Village, the Historic Patuxet Homesite, a showcase of life in the 17th-century Wampanoag communities, and the Plimouth Grist Mill, a working grain mill, according to the museum’s website.

Kluin said the museum complex seeks to “educate, inspire, spark conversation and foster connection, and much more.” He described the environment as “thought-stirring, fun, and filled with a sense of wonder.”

The museum has “hundreds of thousands” of visitors each year and is a popular destination for school field trips.

Kluin said the museum is an “iconic” part of Plymouth, with the Mayflower II, which returned in 2020 after restoration, serving as a “magnificent centerpiece” of the waterfront. The grist mill provides grain for restaurants across Massachusetts, including Clover Food Lab, he said.

The museum celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022 and the 50th anniversary of the Historic Patuxet Homesite last year, Kluin said. While the museum remains “historic,” Kluin said staff are “always finding ways to retell the story in fresh and engaging ways.”

“We’re always innovating and always changing,” he said.

Other New England museums recognized on the USA Today list were Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, N.H., and Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Ct.

