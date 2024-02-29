Milford public schools van driver arrested on child pornography charges

He pleaded not guilty Thursday in Milford District Court and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail, records show. His lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Robert Charles Nolan, 27, of Milford, was arrested at his home on charges of possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child, according to authorities and court papers.

A van driver for the Milford public schools was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges after allegedly admitting to police that he uses an app to “observe, possess, distribute, and trade” the illicit material, according to officials and legal filings.

“A van driver for the Milford Public Schools was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography,” schools superintendent Kevin McIntyre said in a statement. “The investigation into this matter is ongoing and we are working collaboratively with the Milford Police Department. The individual will not be on school property or driving a van for the Milford Public Schools.”

According to a police report, State Police were notified Wednesday by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that “images of child sex abuse material” were being uploaded to a Yahoo account using an email address linked to Nolan.

“It was confirmed that Mr. Nolan is an employee of the Town of Milford as a school bus driver,” the report said.

When State troopers and a Milford police detective went to Nolan’s residence to speak with him, he allegedly admitted to trading child pornography on his phone after receiving his Miranda rights. He gave investigators permission to search his phone, which allegedly showed multiple illict images, the report said.

“Mr. Nolan stated that he uses the app ‘Telegram’ to observe, possess, distribute, and trade depictions of child pornography,” the report said. “Mr. Nolan takes said photos and hides them within other apps located within his iPhone.”

The children depicted in the images appeared to range in age from 6 to about 16, the report said.

Nolan’s next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 29.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.