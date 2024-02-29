‘Long Overdue’: Murder in Boston, episode 10

Days after this podcast wrapped, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu called a press conference . She had a major announcement about the Stuart case . Of course, we were there. In this episode, we’ll tell you how the mayor’s news landed with a community still trying to make peace with this case… and about a surprise figure who appeared that day, a man the Globe team had been chasing for a long time. Now we are able to share that important story, and much more.

Get the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeart | Amazon Music | More

For more about this episode:

– Read the Globe’s eight-part written series on the Charles Stuart case

– Find out more about the characters interviewed throughout the podcast

– Look at documents related to this podcast

Transcript





Kristin Nelson: Okay, can you set the scene for us as we’re walking?

Adrian Walker: Oh yeah…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It’s late December, less than a week before Christmas... and just two days since the last episodes of this podcast and the HBO documentary series dropped.

Adrian Walker: I got a text from somebody in the mayor’s office…

But it turns out that the story isn’t quite over. And I’m out reporting again with my producer.

Kristin Nelson: It’s a gorgeous day for so– this is like a Christmas miracle.

Adrian Walker: It is. A little warmer than usual, but I’ll take it. [LAUGHS] …

ADRIAN WALKER (host): We’re walking from the newsroom to City Hall. Just yesterday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a press conference for this morning. She plans to make an announcement about the Stuart case.

Adrian Walker: We’ll be in the Eagle Room, which is right next to the mayor’s office. And it’s the room where they released the St. Clair Commission report.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): That report – back in 1991 – was supposed to bring some closure to this case. I was in this same conference room on the day it was released.

I felt then that it could be the beginning of changes to policing in Boston. But those hopes didn’t pan out. And now, 34 years later, it seems like this might actually be the real thing.

Adrian Walker: We’ll go through the metal detectors…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Right away I start running into people we interviewed for this series. Like Tito Jackson.

Adrian Walker: Hey, Tito! Hey, Tito! What’s up, man?

Tito Jackson: What’s up, man?

Adrian Walker: Hey, Tony, what’s up, man? How you doing?

Tony: Hey, what’s up, man? Merry Christmas, how you doing?

[CROSSTALK]

Adrian Walker: Clearly, this is the place to be…

[SOUNDS OF CROWD GATHERING]

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The Eagle Room is packed with a lot of important people. There’s a sense of anticipation here.

Adrian Walker: That’s Segun Idowu, he’s the chief of economic development for the city. That’s Linda Dorcena Forry, she’s a former state senator….

ADRIAN WALKER (host): I see a lot of familiar faces.

Louis Elisa: Hey, look who’s here.

Adrian Walker: Louis, what’s up, man!

ADRIAN WALKER (host): There’s Louis Elisa, the former NAACP leader who warned Mayor Ray Flynn – in the wake of the Stuart shooting – to slow it down.

Louis Elisa: [CROSSTALK] Awesome, you’ve heard yourself?...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And there’s Jeff Sanchez….

Adrian Walker: Mr. Sanchez…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): …who was one of many Mission Hill teens stopped by police in ‘89. He went on to become a state lawmaker.

Adrian Walker: How you doing, man?

Jeff Sanchez: You got me going through all this shit in my head now because of all this…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It’s a who’s who of the podcast.

Adrian Walker: All our characters are here.

Kristin Nelson: In one room! It’s all the worlds colliding.

Adrian Walker: Yes, it really is.

Kristin Nelson: Oh, and there’s Chip too.

Adrian Walker: Yeah, there’s Chip!

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Chip Greenidge received a scholarship in Carol DiMaiti Stuart’s name.

Adrian Walker: It’s a big turnout. I’m surprised. But I’m also not surprised because there’s so much interest in the story. You know, it’s a room full of people who are really invested in it and have waited for this day for a long time, so…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): In the room next door… Mayor Wu is meeting with members of Willie Bennett’s family and other people directly affected by the case.

Adrian Walker: That’s the door to the mayor’s office, so they’re all in there. They’ll come out that door.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And so we wait. And wait.

Adrian Walker: So we’re running 20 minutes late so far.

Kristin Nelson: They obviously– yeah, they must have a lot to talk about.

Adrian Walker: Oh, yeah.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Finally, the door opens…

Adrian Walker: There’s the mayor. There’s Veda, There’s Joey…

[FLOOR CREAKING, FOOTSTEPS, CAMERAS CLICKING]

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Mayor Wu steps to the podium…with about 20 people beside her.

Mayor Michelle Wu: Good morning, everyone.

Crowd: Good morning, mayor.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This is no typical City Hall news conference. This… is… a … moment..

Michelle Wu: We are here today to acknowledge the tremendous pain that the city of Boston inflicted on Black residents throughout our neighborhoods 34 years ago. The mayor’s office, city officials, and the Boston Police Department took actions that directly harmed these families and continue to impact the larger community, reopening a wound that has gone untended for decades.

Michelle Wu: In response to the murder of Carol Stuart and her child, and acting on a false racist claim framing a Black man for her death, the city launched a systemic campaign targeting Black men in Mission Hill and across our neighborhoods. Black fathers, Black uncles, Black brothers and Black sons — if you were a parent or a child or a partner or a friend, if you knew and loved a Black man in Boston, you feared for his life.

Crowd: [MURMURS OF AGREEMENT]

Woman: Wicked. Wicked.

Michelle Wu: There was no evidence that a Black man had committed this crime. But that didn’t matter because the story was one that confirmed and exposed the beliefs that so many shared, from residents and reporters to officers and officials. At every level and at every opportunity, those in power closed their eyes to the truth because the lie felt familiar. They saw the story they wanted to see. And as a result, our Black residents suffered…

Mayor Wu apologies to men wrongfully accused in Charles Stuart case in Wednesday presser Share More than 34 years after Charles Stuart shot his pregnant wife and blamed a Black man for the crime, Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology from the city.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): This has been a long time coming.

From the moment Chuck Stuart jumped from the Tobin Bridge, some people in power urged the city to move on, to forget about the Stuart case, to turn the page.

But there was no moving on for the Bennetts …or for other people caught up in the search for the fictitious killer... No moving on for the young Black boys who had been publicly searched and humiliated by police.

And for that matter, no moving on for me. Turns out all of us had been waiting to hear from someone in power that what happened was wrong. That it was a stain on the city that thousands of people still lived with.

For once, no one was telling us to let it go. This podcast, documentary series, and multimedia project had finally forced the reckoning Boston had avoided for 34 years.

Tito Jackson: I will count December 20th, 2023, as one of the most important days of my life.

Michelle Wu: What was done to you was unjust, unfair, racist and wrong.

Leslie Harris: This is bigger than anything I ever expected. I never expected an apology.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): In this bonus episode, we’ll tell you what’s happened since this series went out into the world… and how the mayor’s words were received by a community still trying to make peace with this case.

You’ll hear the reaction of the Bennett family, and much more. We’ll get back to that news conference and the mayor’s announcement.

But first I want to tell you about one of the men who was standing beside her. Someone important to the story… someone I’ve been wondering about for a long time.

I’m Adrian Walker and this is Murder in Boston, Episode 10: Long Overdue.

...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The man standing beside Mayor Wu that morning… his name is Alan Swanson.

I was shocked to see him.

Alan is an elusive character. Someone my colleagues and I tried to interview for a long time.

He was the first person police linked to the Stuart shooting. Alan is, of course, a Black man.

We didn’t get into all the details of his story earlier in the podcast, but I want to tell you about him now.

Alan’s life collided with the Stuart case just five days after Carol DiMaiti Stuart died. Her baby died soon after.

Here’s what happened.

News reporter #1: The assailant was said to be Black, and the victims were white…

Ray Flynn: …every single available police detective in the city work on the case…

News reporter #2: …violent fugitive arrest squad, they are all here and all looking for the killer of Carol Stuart…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It was October 1989 and police were scouring Mission Hill, stopping and frisking scores of Black men and boys. They were looking for a shooter, going off that bad lead from Chuck Stuart.

Suddenly, there was a break in the case.

News reporter: In 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — Boston police remain closed-mouthed about the material seized from the apartment at 8 Cornelia Court on Saturday night.

Billy Dunn: Someone flagged us down and says, “There’s a couple staying in this apartment, squatting in this apartment. You might want to take a look at them.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): It was Officer Billy Dunn who got the tip.

Dunn and his partner convinced the couple to open the door.

Billy Dunn: And the girl’s whispering to me, “There’s a gun in here.”

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Police found a gun. There was also a striped Adidas tracksuit – like the one Chuck said the shooter was wearing.

Billy Dunn: I go in the bathroom and there’s a running suit, black running suit, soaking in the sink. And on the– behind the toilet is a bunch of newspaper articles about the Stuart case.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Billy thought they’d found their guy.

Charles Austin, ‘Eyewitness’ reporter: There are reports of a possible break in the case. A man and a woman are arrested in Mission Hill on a burglary charge.

News reporter: Police seized a black zip gun as well as one live .38 caliber bullet. Police believe that Stuart and his wife were shot with a .38 caliber pistol.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Police arrested Alan Swanson, the man in that apartment with the track suit.

He was 29 and struggling with drug addiction. He showed up in court the next day on a breaking and entering charge.

Leslie Harris: First impression was he was scared, scared to death.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Leslie Harris was Alan’s court-appointed lawyer.

Leslie Harris: He was very bright and very articulate.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Alan was a small-time criminal, often homeless and dabbling in drug possession and robberies. But now, he was caught up in Boston’s biggest murder.

Leslie Harris: Alan Swanson sat in lock up for ten days as the prime suspect at the old Charles Street Jail. He had to be kept in segregation, couldn’t be with the rest of the prisoners because they’d have killed him…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): He had a target on his back. People called him a baby-killer.

Leslie Harris: He couldn’t eat the food because they spat in his food. He couldn’t sleep because the guards would come by and beat on the jail cell door to keep him awake.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Representing Alan made Leslie a target too. He got threats – threats that were so serious the cops were looking out for him.

Leslie Harris: Couple of the police officers who I had gotten to know on other cases, you know, Billy Dunn was the one main one. He said, “You know, we like you, so we keep an eye on your car so nobody will put a bomb in your car.” The police gave me a bulletproof vest.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): In the end… Leslie’s client, Alan, was never charged in the shooting.

And less than a week later, police moved on and started to follow a lead spread by some teenagers.

Alan was released from jail and then he vanished – from his family and from people’s memories of the case.

When we started reporting this podcast three decades later, we went looking for him.

Evan Allen: Excuse me, sir. I’m a reporter with the Boston Globe. I’m looking for a gentleman by the name of Alan Swanson.

Elizabeth Koh: Yeah, I’m sorry to bother. We’re hoping to find a guy named Alan Swanson…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): We looked for weeks, following the little we knew about Alan’s life from court records.

Evan Allen: …Alan Swanson. We’re reporters with the Globe. We’re hoping to talk to him about something that happened to him in 1989.

Elizabeth Koh: He’d be an older gentleman.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): After the Stuart case, he continued to have run-ins with police.

Evan Allen: He’s like in his 60′s. He’s a Black gentleman.

Elizabeth Koh: Goes by Al?

ADRIAN WALKER (host): He’d been in and out of rehab… and sometimes didn’t have a place to stay.

Evan Allen: We’re looking for a guy who stays around here, Alan Swanson...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): We went to shelters and hung around the courthouse when Alan had a hearing. But he never showed up.

We weren’t the only ones who wondered what happened to Alan.

Leslie Harris went on to become a judge, but he never stopped thinking about Alan.

Leslie Harris: You know, people don’t understand what the trauma was — for him, especially — but for all of us who were around that case.

My colleague, Elizabeth Koh, had asked Leslie about his former client.

Elizabeth Koh: How would you sum up the trajectory of Alan’s life?

Leslie Harris: Tragic. His family doesn’t know where he is or if he’s alive. And it worries me, you know? You don’t find a lot of old junkies. Either they give it up or they die. And I don’t know which one is Alan Swanson. And I worry about it. I mean, too, you know, people say, oh, come on, it’s 40, 50 years ago. Well, you know, there are people who make your life, make you understand the importance of the work that you do. And he was one of those people for me, you know.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Ultimately, we didn’t find Alan. We wrote this podcast without him. The HBO documentary series came out.

Then Mayor Wu decided the city should apologize for the Stuart case — to Willie Bennett AND Alan Swanson. So her people started looking for him too. Even the Bennett family helped out.

That’s how he landed at City Hall that day…

Leslie was just as surprised as I was.

Leslie Harris: He’s here.

Adrian Walker: I heard he’s here.

Leslie Harris: Yeah, he looks better. He completed a detox program and he’s waiting on housing and stuff so, you know, he looks good. You know, I haven’t seen him in 30 years.

Adrian Walker: Wow.

Leslie Harris: Because I looked for him, you know, I met with his family…

Adrian Walker: We couldn’t find him.

Leslie Harris: I know, yeah. So he’s in there with the family, with Joey Bennett and all them. And I’m happy to see him.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): We weren’t able to get Alan on tape that day, but he did speak with TV reporters. Here is some of what he said, in a clip shared with us by WCVB NewsCenter 5.

Alan Swanson: Glad this is over. I just need compensation for all the trouble and pain I’m still going through…

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Alan told another reporter that the case was still on his mind:

Alan Swanson: It still haunts me, everywhere I go. The name, my name. Everywhere I go they say Swanson, they refer to the Stuart case.

WCVB reporter: How does this help you? Does it help you?

Alan Swanson: It can help me move forward a little bit, but that case still – it’s never going to go away.

...

Leslie Harris: I didn’t think I would ever see him again.

Adrian Walker: What was your first impression when you saw him?

Leslie Harris: That it was still Alan Swanson in so many ways, but that he was older. Could see that, you know, life had not been necessarily generous to him over the years. You know, time has taken its toll, but it’s done that to all of us.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): I reached out to Alan after the apology, and he agreed to talk. But the day before our scheduled chat, he backed out.

Adrian Walker: Why do you think Alan declined to do this interview?

Leslie Harris: I don’t think it’s comfortable, you know, to talk about your life when it hasn’t been positive necessarily. But I don’t know why he — because when I first spoke to him, he said he would do it. And I thought he was even excited about doing it. But, you know, there are parts of my life I don’t like to talk about. And I haven’t come having gone through the type of trauma that he has.

Leslie Harris: I haven’t seen him in 34 years, so it’s hard for me to say, oh, he would have been great and had a better life if not for the Stuart case. He was already struggling, you know. But, it wasn’t to be charged with murder, murdering a pregnant woman. That is something that I’d wish on no one.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): These days Leslie and Alan are back in touch.

Leslie Harris: We talk on the phone once in a while. You know, he was — he had just graduated from a program...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Leslie says Alan’s now clean and in better shape. But he’s still looking for somewhere to live.

Leslie Harris: So the city is sort of use me to try to stay in touch with him, to try to help him get someplace to live. He’s staying with friends now, and I don’t know exactly where that is, but I have his phone number and he will call me if he needs me. And if I hear anything, I call him.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): The mayor is trying to help.

Leslie Harris: Her office is looking to help in some way. I don’t see it as being necessarily financial. I think it’s more of help with counseling or living, you know, having someplace to live, that type of thing. He wants a two bedroom so his grandkids can visit and stay over. He’s a grandfather now and, you know, that that says something.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): So that’s Alan’s story, one that I’m glad I can finally bring to you.

It’s a story that’s still not finished, and the mayor’s office seems to be working on it.

Mayor Wu made it clear at the news conference that righting these old wrongs is a priority.

Let’s go back there now to hear more of what she said:

Michelle Wu: …Those in power closed their eyes to the truth because the lie felt familiar. They saw the story they wanted to see. And as a result, our Black residents suffered. As a result, Alan Swanson suffered, Willie Bennett suffered, and their families continue to suffer.

Crowd: Amen.

Michelle Wu: On behalf of the Boston Police Department, the mayor’s office, and the entire city of Boston, I want to say to Mr. Swanson and Mr. Bennett, the entire Bennett family, and Boston’s entire Black community: I am so sorry for what you endured.

Crowd: [APPLAUSE]

Michelle Wu: I am so sorry for the pain that you have carried for so many years. What was done to you was unjust, unfair, racist and wrong.

Crowd: Say it again. [APPLAUSE]

Michelle Wu: And this apology is long overdue.

Crowd: That’s right. Long overdue. Way too overdue.

Michelle Wu: To every Black resident, I am sorry not only for the abuse our city enacted, but for the beliefs and the bias that brought them to bear in the first place. There is no world in which a piece of paper undoes the harm of this part of our history. But it is my hope and the hope of our entire administration that you might accept this letter of apology as a small step toward accountability for the damage done by our city.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Joey Bennett, on behalf of his family, thanked Wu.

Joey Bennett: And we just want to express our gratitude to Mayor Wu for the apology, her courage in acknowledging the wrongdoings of the Boston Police and offering a sincere apology is something we deeply respect and appreciate. It takes great humility and courage to acknowledge someone else’s wrongdoings and to try to make amends. Your apology is accepted. Yes, the apology is accepted.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Willie Bennett was never charged with the Stuart shooting, but he still went to prison for something else – a robbery he says he didn’t commit.

At City Hall that day, his son, Nathaniel, said those years had taken their toll too.

Nathaniel Nelson: Seems if everybody wants to know if we okay, we’re not okay. You know, I wasn’t okay when I had to visit my dad in prison for ten straight years. It wasn’t okay when he missed my little sister’s first steps. It wasn’t okay when he couldn’t see his mom pass away because he was in the cell. We’re not okay. We tried to make everything okay.

Joey Bennett: This is generational trauma that was inflicted on us...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Joey and others noted that the apology only came about because of the new attention on the case.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): There were a lot of powerful moments during the press conference. From the words of police commissioner Michael Cox…

Police Commissioner Michael Cox: As commissioner, I apologize for the hurt, pain and suffering experienced by everyone affected...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): …to the prayers of Bishop William E. Dickerson:

Bishop William E. Dickerson: I pray, dear God, that you will bring forth healing in our city...

ADRIAN WALKER (host): And it wasn’t lost on many folks that it took a city led by an Asian mayor and a Black police commissioner to finally confront this episode that was racist at its core.

Here’s how Leslie Harris put it:

Leslie Harris: We’ve had a number of mayors since Flynn. Nobody else had the courage, the strength to step up and say what our mayor said today. We’ve had a number of police commissioners. Not one of them apologized until today.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Tito Jackson’s remarks were perhaps the most moving.

Tito Jackson: Today is not about politics. Today is not about politics. Today is not about politics. It’s about righteousness and truth and healing.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): He channeled the emotion that so many Black Bostonians carry… the pain of this murder and its aftermath.

Tito Jackson: True reconciliation exposes the awfulness, the abuse, the hurt, the truth. It could even sometimes make things worse, Madam Mayor. It is a risky undertaking, but in the end it is worthwhile because in the end, only an honest confrontation with reality can bring real healing.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): Tito was speaking in his official role as chair of Boston’s Black Men and Boys Commission.

Tito Jackson: My message to you today is: Boston, always forward, never backward. Always. Boston, always forward, never backward. Always.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): He said the mayor’s apology was an opportunity - at long last - for Boston to start anew.

Tito Jackson: And so in closing, I will count December 20th, 2023, as one of the most important days of my life. The ironic thing about me being up here making an apology is that I was stopped, too. I was frisked, too. I was dehumanized, too.

ADRIAN WALKER (host): But now, Tito said, there’s an opportunity to re-write the narrative.

Tito Jackson: So I close in the words of the late, great Maya Angelou: You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies. You may trod me in the very dirt, but still like dust I’ll rise. Willie Bennett, today you are rising, my brother. Joseph Toot Bennett, today you are rising, my brother. Mama Bennett, today you are rising, my sister. Alan Swanson, today you are rising, my brother. And Black men in the city of Boston, brothers, we are rising today.

Credits

Murder in Boston is presented by The Boston Globe and HBO Documentary Films.

This episode was reported and written by Elizabeth Koh and me – your host, associate editor Adrian Walker.

The project was led and co-written by Assistant Managing Editor Brendan McCarthy.

It was co-written and produced by the Globe’s Head of Audio, Kristin Nelson.

Our theme music is Speak Upon It by Boston’s own Edo G.

Reza Dahya is our sound designer.

Voice over direction by Athena Karkanis.

The Globe’s executive editor is Nancy Barnes.

Thanks to Boston Globe Media CEO, Linda Henry.

The HBO Documentary Series Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage, and Reckoning is available to stream on Max.

Thanks so much for listening!