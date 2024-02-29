Proposal to expand free museum access for Boston students appears dead; Wu says it’s too soon

“I completely respect the work of the City Council and their right to analyze and advocate on any number of issues,” Wu, who served on the council from 2014 to 2021, said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. “In this case, we don’t intend to introduce major changes to the shape of this program during the pilot period.”

A proposal to expand Mayor Michelle Wu’s pilot program offering Boston Public Schools students free admission to city cultural institutions twice a month appeared to run aground this week, as a city councilor blocked a vote on the proposition and the mayor said the initiative will not grow during its pilot phase.

Wu said the resolution filed Wednesday by Councilors Erin J. Murphy and Edward M. Flynn, who have been critical of the BPS Sundays initiative’s exclusive focus on public school students, was non-binding. She said it is too soon to add students from other schools and homeschooled students to the fledgling initiative before the city and the participating institutions have more data on how it affects their bottom lines.

“If it were up to me, museums and cultural institutions would be free for every single person, regardless of age, or student status, or anything like that,” Wu said.

She said the program, which launched in early February, represented what was feasible now, and if the pilot program is successful, she hopes to add students from other schools, expand the number of museums, and include performing arts institutions.

Murphy and Flynn came to Wednesday’s City Council meeting requesting a vote on their resolution, which would add to the program Boston students who attend charter schools, parochial schools, private schools, suburban schools through the Metco integration program, and children who are homeschooled.

The seven-month-long program, which Murphy and Flynn propose renaming Sundays For All, offers free admission the first two Sundays of each month for BPS students and up to three guests at the Museum of Fine Arts, New England Aquarium, Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Children’s Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, and Museum of Science.

On Wednesday, Councilor Sharon Durkan, a former Wu aide who was endorsed by Wu and won the District 8 seat, objected to an immediate vote on the resolution, which automatically sent the matter to a committee hearing, where the public will have a chance to testify.

Durkan’s objection was first reported by the Boston Herald.

She said Thursday that BPS Sundays “is a pilot program, and pilot programs are narrow in scope.”

“This program is in its infancy, and it was no easy task getting six nonprofits to open their doors for free,” Durkan said in an interview. “I think it’s really important that we take a moment to thank . . . Mayor Wu and the participating institutions for launching the pilot program.”

Wu said Thursday that she had not put her thumb on the scale with the City Council and does not see the conflict over expansion as political.

“I don’t think this is political at all,” she said.

Flynn disagreed.

“I believe there’s significant opposition on the City Council for expanding this program to non-BPS students,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s more political than it should be. You should base this decision on fairness, and respect, and dignity, and keep the politics out of it.”

Council President Ruthzee Louijeune assigned the measure to be heard by the Education Committee, which oversees Boston Public Schools matters. A hearing date will be set by the committee’s chair, Councilor Henry Santana, a former director of civic organizing for Wu, who also was endorsed by the mayor.

Flynn had asked for an immediate hearing after Durkan’s objection Wednesday, but Louijeune left it to Santana to set the date over his objections, according to Flynn. A spokesperson for Santana said Thursday afternoon that his office hadn’t yet received a request to set a date.

“Our office will schedule the hearing once we receive a request from the sponsors,” the spokesperson, Matthew Broude, said in a statement. “Councilor Santana is looking forward to the conversation and gathering more information through the hearing. Once the hearing is scheduled, he’d like to encourage the public to send written testimony or attend in person.”

Flynn said Thursday night that he had contacted Santana to request an immediate hearing, and they had begun working together to get it scheduled.

Flynn and Murphy said they expect many community members to testify in favor of expansion.

Wu said the pilot program, one in a series of moves she has made to promote equity in the city through free access to transportation and other services, drew more than 4,200 people in its first two weekends, with roughly half visiting the New England Aquarium.

The program’s $1 million budget is funded through $300,000 in federal pandemic relief money and philanthropic support from the Highland Street Foundation, the Barr Foundation, Amazon, Jim and Cathy Stone, and Barbara and Amos Hostetter.

The plan was announced in January during an emotional moment in Wu’s State of the City speech, as she reminisced about free visits to Chicago museums with her immigrant mother when she was a child.

“And, in this moment, this mom with no money and no words in this language feels like the best mom on earth because she has given her daughter the world for a day,” Wu said.

Murphy and Flynn said they want all Boston’s families have that opportunity.

“I was a teacher for 24 years and many, many of my students, the only time they were at museums is when I had field trips,” Murphy said in an interview. “Those experiences definitely are great for our kids. I think it opens up a whole wave of learning and hands-on experiences.”

The program benefits BPS’s 45,000 students, 81 percent of whom are Hispanic, Black, or Asian, state data show. But another 3,000 Boston children are enrolled in Metco, nearly 7,000 attend private or parochial schools, about 13,000 attend charter schools, and 273 are homeschooled, according to the resolution.

Flynn said many Boston students outside BPS are children of color, pointing to parochial schools such as Cathedral High in the South End and Cristo Rey High in Dorchester. More than 96 percent of the roughly 300 students at Cathedral High are people of color, while Cristo Rey’s 215 students are 99.5 percent youth of color, according to US News & World Report.

Murphy said her teenage nephew recently went with friends to the New England Aquarium, thinking they could get in free through the program. But because they attend a charter school, they would instead have had to pay more than $100.

“Of course, they didn’t have anything close to that,” she said. “They had pooled their money together; they were like, ‘We had $20 to get lunch over at Faneuil Hall.’ ”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.