The rise of multilingual learners in Rhode Island

On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Rogel said the state already partially covers the cost of certifications in Providence, but it should consider covering the full cost for all communities. Over the last 10 years, the multilingual learner population has increased 76 percent to more than 15,000 students, according to Rhode Island PBS.

PROVIDENCE — With multilingual learners now considered the fastest growing student population in Rhode Island, Providence School Board President Erlin Rogel said he thinks the state should make it free for teachers to earn their certifications to properly instruct those students.

“That’s how desperately we need these educators to get MLL certified,” Rogel said.

Rogel, who attended Providence public schools and later taught at the city’s Gilbert Stuart Middle School, has been president of the school board since February 2023. He also discussed best strategies for teaching MLL students, the importance of family engagement, and the school board’s role in the state takeover of Providence schools.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.