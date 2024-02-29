RATS! Scattered during the pandemic, the rodents have returned in force.

“A 6- to 8-week-old female can become pregnant with 10-12 pups,” said Michael H. Parsons, an urban ecologist who studies rats and calls them “nature’s most adaptable organisms.” “And in six to eight weeks, each of them could theoretically have 10 to 12 pups if enough food is available.”

But let’s give credit where credit’s due. Rats are survivors, persistent and versatile creatures who take what’s given. And while it’s not a pleasant thing to imagine, under the right circumstances they are capable of exponential growth.

Rats have never been called man’s best friend, and for good reason. They scurry and gnaw, infest and transmit. No one says “Rats!” when they are happy.

Ron Aquino and Hung Nguyen Environmental Health Inspectors checked traps in an alley behind Newbury Street in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Like many cities, Boston has long battled this stealthy foe, but by most accounts the problem is getting worse. With trash providing bountiful supplies of food, rats seem to be more visible, almost brazen as they make their rounds.

Reports of rodent activity and rat bites have risen sharply in recent years, according to the Boston 311 database, which tracks nonemergency requests for service across the city. In 2014, there were 2,173 about rats. In 2020, the year the pandemic began, complaints jumped to 3,611, climbing to 3,636 in 2021 and 4,296 in 2022 before easing slightly to 3,949 in 2023.

Rat complaints come from all different neighborhoods, including South Boston, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, Beacon Hill, Roxbury, Mission Hill, and Brighton.

Some of the complaints are not for the squeamish. On Feb. 4, someone contacted 311 to report “several large rat burrows” on Ashford Street in Allston that appeared to be getting bigger.

“There are often dead rats either squished on the street or just frozen and dead on the sidewalk,” the complaint stated.

Two days later, an East Boston resident reported nine “sewer rats” he estimated were “half the size of his cat” (which was clearly outnumbered). The rats were seen inside and outside the house.

Boston City Councilor Edward M. Flynn has seen rats scurrying around the streets of South Boston, Chinatown, and the South End and has heard horror stories from constituents who’ve had rats inside their homes.

Flynn has been calling for the city to create an “office of pest control,” along the lines of New York City’s “rat czar.” The position would be appointed by the mayor, according to a proposal he presented to the City Council last month.

“It’s a quality-of-life issue, a public safety issue, and it’s a public health issue,” Flynn said. “It impacts every neighborhood across the city.”

Flynn said the rat czar in New York City makes approximately $155,000, and he expects the salary range for the Boston position would be approximately $125,000 to $140,000.

A rat burrow at Statler Park. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff) A dead rat caught in a bait trap behind Newbury Street. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Rattus norvegicus — also known as the brown rat, Norway rat, wharf rat, common rat, or street rat — is the species that resides in Boston. They dwell in burrows and tunnels in the ground, under buildings and rubbish and other nooks and crannies. They can jump as high as three feet and climb up wires and pipes.

During the pandemic, rat populations shifted in Boston and other large cities. When restaurants closed, rats had to compete for the remaining food and some migrated to residential neighborhoods in search of sustenance, Parsons said.

“Once the pandemic ended, many rats remained at the pandemic locations, while other rats moved back to restaurants when they reopened,” Parsons said. “The result was rats at both locations.”

Josh Leffler, president of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, has lived in the neighborhood since 2003 and said he couldn’t recall a winter when rats were so prominent.

“It’s not uncommon in Beacon Hill, during the day, to see rats on the sidewalks and on the streets — both dead and alive,” he said. “They’re just doing their thing, coming and going as they please with seeming indifference to the human population. They seem quite content coexisting in the neighborhood.”

What makes Beacon Hill so appealing to rats? Every trash day turns into an all-you-can-eat buffet for rodents, laid right out on the sidewalk in easy-to-gnaw-through plastic bags.

“We don’t have trash cans. There’s nowhere to put them,” Leffler said. “Trash is sitting outside for many hours, and that creates an obvious opportunity for rats.”





Boston already has 14 inspectors with an arsenal of weapons to keep rats at bay. In addition to bait stations, traps, mouse glue boards, rodenticide, and tracking powder, they also employ devices such as the BurrowRx Carbon Monoxide Sprayer and Cheetah rodent control machine to push carbon monoxide into rat burrows and tunnels. Dry ice is used to fill rat burrows with carbon dioxide to suffocate the rodents, according to a spokesperson for the city’s Inspectional Services Department, known as ISD.

Parsons said those methods will remove rats, but it doesn’t mean they won’t come back. The key to controlling them on a long-term basis is to change our behavior, he said.

“Social hygiene is the only thing that keeps rats away,” Parsons said. “We should stop vilifying them, and causing them to suffer excruciating deaths from poisons, when their numbers depend on our cleanliness. It would be like a dentist calling cavities the enemy, when the habit of not brushing our teeth is the real issue.”

John Ulrich, assistant commissioner of ISD’s Environmental Sanitation Division, said “the best way to deal with rodents is to understand how humans contribute to rodent activity.”

Environmental Health Inspectors Aquino and Nguyen pumped exhaust into rat holes and used shovels to close off the holes at Statler Park in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Trash should be stored in watertight receptacles with tight-fitting lids, and people need to keep their properties clean and remove any debris that could provide rodents shelter.

“In the city, we often live very close to one another, so working with your neighbors to ensure that everyone is doing their part to keep the neighborhood clean and rodent-free is important,” Ulrich said.

In Somerville, City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. said more frequent trash collections and better receptacles would help. He also wants Somerville to offer citywide composting, which would make trash “less of a resource for rats” to feed on.

“There would be less food in the trash,” Burnley said. “It’s also good for the environment, and a lot of residents have been asking for it.”

Earlier this month, Burnley was walking in Magoun Square, a bustling neighborhood with many restaurants, when he saw four rats running in a line toward someone’s home, seemingly about to be unwelcome tenants.

“They were obviously together, literally a family of rats,” Burnley said. “They were quite big.”

