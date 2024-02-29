R.I. Governor McKee signs executive order on artificial intelligence

The goal is to explore how artificial intelligence can make state government more efficient, enhance public services, and prepare the state to responsibly support the technology’s advancement in the private sector, according to the McKee administration.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Thursday signed an executive order creating the state’s first Artificial Intelligence Task Force and a Center of Excellence for AI and Data within state government.

“Rhode Island recognizes that the rise of AI technology will enhance future government operations and change the way we do business,” McKee said in a statement. “Rather than simply react to the changes in the information technology landscape, I want Rhode Island to be a leader as this field evolves. This executive order is the first step in being proactive and preparing state government for this new technology.”

McKee signed the order at Rhode Island College, and the task force will be chaired by former US Representative James R. Langevin, a Rhode Island Democratic who is leading RIC’s new Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies. The task force plans to assess the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence and advise state policymakers.

“Our institute is aptly named to include emerging technologies, and the power of AI is truly still emerging,” Langevin said in prepared remarks. “Even the creators of AI aren’t sure exactly where this technology is headed, which makes it all the more important for Rhode Island to explore its capabilities and weaknesses.”

So, he said, he is looking forward to creating “a comprehensive roadmap for how to prepare for and utilize artificial intelligence in a way that is effective, responsible and ethical.”

“We will work together to chart a path forward that allows Rhode Island to maximize the benefits of AI technology, while mitigating the risks as best we can,” Langevin said.

Under the leadership of the Department of Administration, the Center of Excellence for AI will create a state code of ethics for artificial intelligence and predict future trends in the field. The data center will promote the advancement of enhanced data operations and management, and give state leaders opportunities to collaborate on data analysis and data-driven decision-making.

“Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool, and the steps our administration is taking today will prepare Rhode Island to use it effectively and responsibly,” Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos said in a statement. “As this technology continues to rapidly advance, the bodies created by this executive order will ensure that our government does not lag behind.”

The executive order includes the creation of a statewide, federated data platform that will make it easier to access and use data and leverage best practices from existing data systems, such as the Data Ecosystem at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and Rhode Island Longitudinal Data System at the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner.

“Having better data and data infrastructure will also put government in a better position to evaluate how AI can most benefit state workers and the public, and it’s important that we take a measured, responsible approach to both data infrastructure development and AI,” Department of Administration Director Jonathan Womer.

The executive order also includes the creation of a chief data officer position within the state’s Enterprise Technology Strategy and Services Division, to oversee the Data Center for Excellence.

“When it comes to technology, data security and individual privacy continue to be our top priorities,” Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer Brian Tardiff said. “By making our first order of business the crafting of a State Code of Ethics for this work, we are ensuring a human-centric focus that minimizes bias and maximizes support and resources.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.