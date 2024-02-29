The RIC women’s basketball bandwagon is getting crowded

Cosgrove is also eight months pregnant with her first child. She and her wife Katie, a former Division I basketball player, don’t know if they’re having a boy or a girl.

Her team is 27-0, and ranked No. 3 in the country as it prepares to host its first game of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday at the Murray Center when they take on Saint Joseph’s College of Maine at 8 p.m.

It’s safe to say that Rhode Island College women’s basketball coach Jenna Cosgrove has a lot on her mind right now.

”It’s been one of the best parts of the season,” she said. “It’s made everything go by really fast. I’ve gotten to experience it with the whole team.”

It helps that the Anchorwomen are really good.

After reaching the Final Four last season, they coasted to the Little East Conference regular season and tournament titles this year. They also played a competitive non-conference schedule to better prepare for the postseason. That included a one-point win at Williams College in Massachusetts and a 71-61 victory in Miami at Gustavus Adolphus College, the current No. 5 team in Division III.

This season has been aided by a remarkably balanced team that goes nine deep, with no player averaging more than 28.7 minutes per game. The team’s leading scorer, graduate student Sophia Guerrier, averages 11.9 points per game.

”We practice so hard that the games seem easier,” Cosgrove said. “We have one of the best point guards in Division III practicing against one of the best defensive players in Division III.”

Cosgrove, who played college ball at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., and was an assistant at Fordham University in the Bronx before taking the top job at RIC in 2017, said her team is filled with “gritty, tough, blue-collar type kids,” many of whom could have played at a higher level.

”We have some of the best athletes,” she said. “We could beat most Division II teams.”

The team is 88-10 since the start of the 2020 season, so Cosgrove appears to be approaching a dynasty at RIC. It’s a lot like the run former men’s coach Bob Walsh went on during his nine seasons at the college. Walsh went on to coach at Maine, and is now an assistant to Rick Pitino at St. John’s University in Queens.

Which raises the question: Is there a chance Cosgrove will jump to a bigger job before next season?

She acknowledged that she considered her options after the Final Four run last year, and has continued to get calls, including as recently this week. She noted that there is an opening at her alma mater, too. But Cosgrove said she is focused on the task at hand.

”Sometimes people are quick to jump and run from success,” she said.

For now, the focus is on Saint Joseph’s. If RIC wins, it will host a second round game on Saturday against either Gettysburg College or St. John Fisher University of Rochester, N.Y. The sites for the Sweet 16 haven’t been announced.

Cosgrove has another date in mind, too.

”I’m scheduled to be induced five days after the national championship game,” she said.

