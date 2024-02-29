New research jumbles SAT requirements at top colleges

While the prevailing wisdom had been that acing the exam was more a reflection of expensive tutoring than actual aptitude, Yale and Dartmouth in making the change point to new research suggesting that tests like the SAT are actually the best predictor of academic success on their campuses.

But the recent move by some elite schools — including Yale University and Dartmouth College — to reinstate test requirements has reignited the long-running debate over standardized tests and whether they are helpful or harmful to college applicants, particularly students of color.

Universities around the nation dropped SAT requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, signaling to prospective students and families that the often-dreaded exams, which were thought to most benefit wealthier students, might take on lesser importance in the college admissions process.

The Harvard-affiliated research group Opportunity Insights studied test scores, grades, and admissions data from Ivy League and other highly selective colleges and found that the standardized exams can help identify talented students from low-income backgrounds who might not have access to advanced placement courses, expensive extracurricular activities, or guidance counselors with the time to massage college applications.

The SAT is actually less biased than many other components of the college application process, said John Friedman, a professor of economics at Brown University and one of the authors of the Opportunity Insights study. Elite colleges have diversified their student populations in recent years, Friedman said. The group’s research found that special treatment for children of alumni and athletes restricts diversity efforts more than requiring standardized exams.

“[W]hen colleges place weight on nonacademic aspects of students applications, like their extracurriculars or their personalities, that places a considerable advantage on students coming from high-income families and from really well resourced high schools,” Friedman said.

Standardized exams are one aspect of admissions that colleges are reevaluating in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision to bar race-based affirmative action in college admissions. College officials have for months been working to find best practices to maintain campus diversity now that they can no longer consider race in the admissions process.

As colleges increase outreach to underresourced high schools, the SAT can help predict how students will do in college, said Bruce Sacerdote, an economics professor at Dartmouth.

“We think we can find additional less advantaged students who could be really great, adding to the class we’ve got,” said Sacerdote, who was part of a faculty committee at Dartmouth that recommended the college bring back the tests. He added that test scores provide admissions officers more information about a student’s academic potential, which is particularly helpful when reviewing applicants from high schools that do not send many students to college.

“In some ways, admissions officers are forced to err on the side of caution in the absence of scores,” Sacerdote said.

The new research findings are facing criticism from students and advocates who believe that the SAT is biased against minority students, and adding confusion for applicants and families who now must parse the range and hidden meanings of college policies, including whether it is beneficial to submit scores to test-optional schools.

Bob Schaeffer, public education director for FairTest, a nonprofit that tracks and critiques standardized exams and testing companies, said that students admitted to top colleges without test scores in recent years are “doing fine, so what’s the problem?”

About 50 students at Dartmouth have formed a coalition to push back against the school’s decision to reinstate the SAT, which they believe will benefit only students who can afford test preparation, as well as the companies and consultants who stand to benefit financially from the exams, said Hosaena Tilahun, a third-year student.

Friedman, the researcher with Opportunity Insights, denied these assertions, pointing to a list of the group’s financial backers online, which does not include big test companies.

“Bottom line, we have nothing to hide here,” Friedman said.

He said that the large disparities in test scores across demographics “reflect not so much a student’s ability to study or get tutored for the test, but rather the very large disparities in the quality of schooling and other environmental resources that these kids have had during the first 17 or 18 years of their lives.”

“That’s, of course, a great tragedy and something that we need to fix,” Friedman said. “But from the perspective of these colleges trying to gauge academic preparation as one of a set of factors to judge whether to admit somebody, the test scores do not seem to be biased.”

Two education consultants told the Globe that ultrawealthy clients pay six-figure fees to boost students’ applications for college by connecting families to abroad programs, publishing opportunities, unique extracurricular activities, and more. Preparation for the SATs is not included in the packages offered by one of those companies, Cardinal Education, said Allen Koh, the founder and CEO. He said that competitors, including Khan Academy, offer free SAT prep.

“Everything about admissions is opaque, except for standardized testing,” Koh said. “So if you think about it, the less resourced you are, the less you can find out about the more strategic tips that will help you. And when you take away standardized testing, you’re taking away one of the great equalizers from people who can least afford it.”

Most colleges are not considering bringing back testing requirements, said Chris Ross, principal with EY-Parthenon’s education practice. One reason is that less selective colleges saw huge increases in applications when they moved away from the SAT, making them appear more selective.

A spokesperson for Dartmouth said the school’s analysis of testing data is unrelated to the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action.

“We’re complying fully with the Supreme Court’s ruling,” the spokesperson said.

So far, schools with low admissions rates are adopting markedly different testing policies. New England schools — including Boston College, Tufts University, Brown University, and Harvard University — are still studying the role of test scores in admissions.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2022 said that it would once again require prospective students to submit standardized test scores because the results provide “a sense of whether or not the student is likely to academically succeed here or not,” said Stuart Schmill, MIT’s dean of admissions and student financial services. Schmill added that the tests are “particularly helpful in the absence of other kinds of validating academic information,” such as advanced placement courses, which some small or lower-income schools do not offer.

Some prospective students with good but not perfect test scores did not submit them when MIT implemented an optional test policy, even though the scores would have helped some students, Schmill said.

Last year’s admissions cycle was MIT’s first with the SAT reinstated, and Schmill said the incoming cohort was the most diverse class in the school’s history.

Amherst College said last spring that it was maintaining a test-optional policy after reviewing internal admissions data, said Matthew McGann, dean of admission and financial aid. While tests like the SAT and the ACT have predictive power for student success, high school performance is a stronger predictor of student success at Amherst, he said.

“We have seen our students who’ve been admitted in recent years during our test-optional times perform well,” McGann said. “Different colleges ... may find different results. I encourage all schools to do their own research and find out what is the story on their campuses.”

