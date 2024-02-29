SJC rules Northeastern did not illegally freeze out a minority developer in Roxbury land plan

The developer, Columbia Plaza Associates, had the title to Parcel 18 - there was a total of five sub parcels including Parcel 18-1A - in 1991 and built an office building on the site near the Orange Line’s Ruggles Station. But after the Registry of Motor Vehicles left as a tenant in the 1990s amid complaints about the structure - and questions about racism among employees - the building was foreclosed on and the property eventually was purchased by Northeastern, the SJC.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court said that during the 33-year long effort to bolster the neighborhood’s economy with a commercial building on what is known as Parcel 18-1A, the minority developer ultimately signed away its rights.

The state’s high court Thursday rejected claims by a minority developer that Northeastern University illegally froze them out of plans to develop a parcel of land the city envisioned in the 1980s would become an economic engine for Roxbury.

(Northeastern has since built Renaissance Park and the International Village dormitory on four parts of Parcel 18, according to court records. Parcel 18 is at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Tremont Street, now opposite Boston police headquarters. )

A contract between CPA and the university signed in 1999 included the phrase that CPA’s rights to the property from 1991 were “null and void and of no further force and effect.”

The SJC said Columbia Plaza Associates and Northeastern, despite periodic interactions in succeeding decades, never jointly agreed to include CPA in development efforts that at one point included a possible hotel. Litigation by CPA asserting it still owns a piece of Parcel 18-1A must be dismissed as a matter of law, the SJC said.

“Viewed in the light most favorable to CPA, the facts show no conduct by Northeastern that rises to the level of an unfair or deceptive practice, Justice Scott L. Kafker wrote for the court in one point of the 35-page decision. “The record before us only establishes that Northeastern refused to deal with CPA after multiple unsuccessful attempts to advance the hotel project.”

The SJC used the CPA decision and a second ruling issued Thursday to update how judges should interpret what is known as the anti-SLAPP statute. Created in the 1980s, the law is aimed at protecting people from facing punitive civil lawsuits when they exercise their constitutional right to petition.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.