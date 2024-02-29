A rite of spring on Castle Island in South Boston: Sullivan’s restaurant to open March 2

“The hot dogs have arrived!” the accompanying caption read. “ITS ALMOST TIME! See you all on March 2nd.”

On Monday, a video of workers unloading cases of Kayem brand hot dogs from a truck was posted on the Facebook page for Sullivan’s.

Sullivan’s, a local restaurant that’s famous for its hot dogs, is getting ready to open for another season on Castle Island in South Boston on Saturday.

The eatery, also known as Sully’s, is a familiar landmark to many Bostonians. It all started back in June 1951, when Dan Sullivan, Sr. opened his concession stand at Fort Independence, serving up hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and frappes to hungry customers who kept coming back for more.

The original Sullivan’s concession stand was replaced by a new building that was erected in 1963. That cinderblock structure stood for more than 20 years, according to the company’s website.

The current building that houses Sullivan’s was constructed in 1986, and was modeled after the officer’s quarters that were located there facing the bay in the early 19th century.

The opening of Sullivan’s is a tradition that draws loyal customers out to Castle Island every year, no matter what the weather. Last year, patrons ventured out in frigid temperatures in late February to order their favorites from Sullivan’s legendary menu.

For this year’s opening day, the forecast is calling for much milder temperatures. The National Weather Service said it will be cloudy on Saturday and rain is likely in the afternoon, with highs near 51 degrees.



