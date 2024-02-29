Friday is the last day for early voting for Super Tuesday in Mass. Here’s what to know.

Friday is the last day for early voting in Massachusetts. Here’s what to know.

Massachusetts is among 15 states and one US territory whose voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, which marks this election cycle’s Super Tuesday, the day when the greatest number of states hold their presidential primary elections. Vermont and Maine are the other New England states also holding primaries on Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is among the most important dates on the US political calendar, because it’s when the most states vote for each party’s primary candidates ahead of November’s presidential general election. Typically, around one third of all delegates to the Republican or Democratic conventions are up for grabs on Super Tuesday, though the exact number of delegates varies by year.

Advertisement

The exact Super Tuesday date varies, too — sometimes it’s in February, but more often in March. This year, it falls on March 5.

More than a third of all delegates are on the table this Super Tuesday. In Massachusetts, there are 40 Republican delegates and 92 Democratic delegates at stake. In each party, former president Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden have cruised to victories in the early state primaries so far, racking up pledged delegates needed to earn their party’s nomination.

Super Tuesday has taken place near the beginning of the primary season, since 1984, though before that the term used to refer to the final collection of primaries, not the first. The movement toward a more sweeping Super Tuesday in March was driven by Southern states who in the 1980s pushed to have more influence in the primaries.

Since then, Super Tuesday has largely been a determiner of who is the front-runner for each party.

Who’s eligible to vote?

To register, you must be a US citizen, a resident of the state you’re voting in, and 18 years old before Election Day.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already registered to vote in Massachusetts, you won’t be able to vote in this primary — the deadline to register or switch party affiliations passed on Feb. 24. Since then, early voting has already started, both by mail and in-person at early voting sites.

Massachusetts holds open primaries, which means that unenrolled — or independent — voters can choose whether to vote in the Democratic, Republican, or Libertarian primary. If you’re already registered for a certain party, you can only vote in that party’s primary.

How — and when — do I cast my ballot?

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on March 5.

You can find election day information on the Secretary of the Commonwealth website, including your local polling place, polling hours, and a sample primary ballot to view before voting.

Registered voters can cast their ballots in person, online, or by mail, as long as you registered for a mail-in ballot before the vote-by-mail deadline on Feb. 27.

You don’t have to wait until Super Tuesday to cast your ballot — early voting is available until March 1. You can find early poll locations and schedules for your city or town here.

Mail-in ballots are due by 8 p.m. on March 5, and can be sent back in their provided envelopes. Or, you can drop mail-in ballots off at a local election office or drop box. Ballots must reach offices or drop boxes by the time polls close on election day in order to be counted.

Advertisement

After sending in your mail-in ballot, you can track its progress. If you mailed your ballot back but it hasn’t reached your local election office, if it was rejected by your local office, or if you applied to vote by mail but never returned your ballot, you can still vote in person at an early voting location or at your polling place on election day.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at early voting locations before, but not on, March 5.

Who’s on the ballot?

Although Trump and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley are the only two Republican candidates remaining in the race, a number of others who already dropped out are still on the ballot: Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, and Ron DeSantis.

Out of a total 2,429 GOP delegates, 1,215 are required to win the Republican nomination. Trump currently sits at 122 delegates, while Haley has earned 24.

Massachusetts’ Republican presidential primary uses a “winner-take-all” model, so a candidate can win all 40 delegates from the state if they get over 50 percent of the vote. Trump is favored to sweep the state’s delegates under this model, with 65 percent support from GOP voters in Massachusetts compared to Haley’s 29 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s latest polling average.

Democratic voters can choose between Biden, Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, and author Marianne Williamson, who “unsuspended” her campaign Wednesday after getting 3 percent of the votes in Michigan’s Feb. 27 primary, beating Phillips by a small margin. She had previously suspended her campaign at the beginning of February.

Advertisement

But both Williamson and Phillips are still far behind Biden in terms of delegates. Biden has garnered 206 delegates, with 1,968 needed to win the nomination. Neither of his challengers have secured any delegates.

There are five candidates on the Libertarian ballot: Jacob Hornberger, Michael Rectenwald, Chase Oliver, Michael ter Maat, and Lars Mapstead.

Voters can also write in any candidate not listed on the ballot. Write-ins would count as votes for the party nomination, so if you write in the name of a Republican candidate on your Democratic primary ballot, you’ll be casting your vote for that candidate to receive the Democratic nomination.

Where else are people voting?

The other states taking to the polls on Super Tuesday outside New England are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. American Samoa, a US territory, is also voting.

What happens next?

Unofficial election results are often announced by poll workers relatively soon after polls close.

Delegates will represent candidates at their party’s national convention, where they will vote to officially decide the party’s national nominee. The 2024 Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22. The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

Material from the Associated Press and the New York Times was used in this report.

Advertisement

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.