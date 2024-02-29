Ice cream maker indicted after THC-laced product sickened unsuspecting N.H. customers

Amber Enright said she and her husband bought the cafe and the existing Angelo’s Amore ice cream inventory from Flore in fall 2022, including the 3-gallon tub that appears to have sickened multiple customers and an employee in March 2023.

Marc Flore is accused of showing “reckless disregard” for the safety of others by adding THC to a batch of coffee-Oreo flavored ice cream that he then stored alongside other batches in a freezer at the Roots Café, where his Angelo’s Amore brand ice cream was then inadvertently served to unsuspecting customers.

NEWMARKET, N.H. — A man accused of producing THC-laced ice cream that sickened several patrons of a local shop was indicted Wednesday on a federal charge of tampering with a consumer product that affected interstate commerce.

The new owners expressed outrage, denied having any involvement in the tainted ice cream’s production, and said their business will no longer source Angelo’s Amore products.

Four unrelated people who fell ill after consuming the contaminated product sought treatment at area hospitals after they began experiencing severe dizziness, weakness, and exceptionally high heart rates, police said. Some tested positive for THC, which is the main psychoactive component in marijuana and other cannabis products.

Newmarket police Lieutenant Scott Kukesh said the incident resulted in serious sickness. One victim was a juvenile; two were taken to the hospital by ambulance; and one was hospitalized overnight for observation, he said.

The incident was investigated by Newmarket police with help from the Food and Drug Administration.

Roots Local Cafe and Catering is located in the Newmarket Mills building, where Flore had opened his Angelo’s Amore shop in 2020.

Flore faces a potential fine and up to 10 years in prison. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not clear whether he has an attorney.

