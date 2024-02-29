A Vt. Christian school’s lawsuit seen as possible bellwether in conservative movement against transgender rights

At some point, Goodwin learned that imposing defender was transgender, a fact that chafed against the school’s conservative Christian beliefs. After consulting the school’s administrators and his players, Goodwin said, everyone at Mid Vermont was in agreement: the girls team would not play against a player they believed to be a boy.

The Long Trail School player was so good at protecting the basket and blocking shots that her teammates nicknamed her “Not In My House.”

QUECHEE, Vt. - Last year, Mid Vermont Christian School’s girls basketball coach Chris Goodwin worried about his players going up against an imposing player from their opponents in the state tournament.

Mid Vermont, a small school of about 100 students, forfeited the game, exiting the tournament and ending their season without taking a shot.

Long Trail fans cheered after a basket by their team during the Vermont Division IV boys basketball semifinal with Mid Vermont Christian at the Barre Auditorium in Barre, Vt., on March 6, 2023. Some fans waved pride flags and wore transgender flags after the Mid Vermont Christian's girls basketball team forfeited a game with the Mountain Lions and withdrew from the tournament rather than play a team with a transgender athlete. James M. Patterson

The decision triggered sanctions from the agency that oversees the state’s interscholastic sports, which said the refusal to compete violated Vermont’s non-discrimination and public accommodation laws. It banned the school from all sports and academic competitions.

The school, firing back, has now teamed up with a powerful Christian law firm, the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom, to bring a suit in federal district court in Vermont that some say could end up before the US Supreme Court. Pitting the constitutional right to freedom of religious expression against state antidiscrimination laws, the case could have national implications and potentially trigger more religious challenges to state antidiscrimination laws, some legal experts said.

Jared Carter, a professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, said the Supreme Court has already upheld the right of people to cite the First Amendment in refusing to do business with people based on gender and sexual identity, so it will be open to extending that right to refusing to play sports against transgender athletes.

“It is entirely possible that these sorts of novel claims gain traction,” Carter said.

The legal battle in Vermont is unfolding as conservative opposition to transgender participation in sports has increasingly manifested itself in legislatures and courtrooms across the country. According to the Movement Advancement Project, a think tank that documents equality initiatives, 24 states have banned transgender students from participating in sports over the last four years, legislating that athletes can compete only on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth.

Opponents of transgender participation in interscholastic sports have filed a number of lawsuits in the past, based on the argument that allowing transgender girls to play takes opportunities away from biological girls, violating Title IX, the law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. The Vermont suit, filed in Burlington in November, is more broadly framed and puts religious liberty at the center. The complaint asserts that Vermont violated the school’s First Amendment right to believe “that sex is based on biology, unchangeable, and predetermined by God.”

Carter said the US Supreme Court last year signaled it was receptive to that kind of framing in a ruling that said a Colorado website designer who opposed same-sex marriage did not have to work with same-sex couples to comply with a state antidiscrimination law and create a wedding website for same-sex couples.

Vermont, like Massachusetts and 23 other states, has laws allowing student athletes to participate in sports according to their gender identity, rather than birth gender. But the country is divided largely along political lines on that point, with red states generally opposing and blue states supporting. Polls, meanwhile, show most Americans believe the gender assigned at birth, not gender identity, should dictate sports participation.

Vermont has generally supported transgender rights, but there have been flares of pushback. In 2022, after a girl on a central Vermont high school volleyball team complained about a transgender teammate using the girls locker room, Governor Phil Scott called on Vermonters to dial down the transphobic rhetoric.

“We have to be open-minded, understanding, with empathy,” Scott said. “And to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, and to try to take the hate out of the entire situation.”

Scott, a moderate Republican who is outspoken in defending the LGBTQ+ community, supports allowing transgender students to play sports on teams that align with their gender identity. Last year, after four Republican legislators introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school sports, Scott was vocal in is opposition to the bill.

“Let them be who they are and let them play,” he said.

The bill hasn’t advanced, but the fact that it was filed reminded Taylor Small, the first transgender person elected to Vermont’s legislature, that even progressive Vermont has pockets of resistance to trans people.

In issuing its ban last March, the Vermont Principals Association, a state-sanctioned board that oversees interscholastic sports, rejected the school’s argument that a transgender player posed an unfair advantage and safety risk to the Mid Vermont players.

“There is no evidence of transgender girls dominating girls’ sports in Vermont or creating unfair competition,” the VPA wrote. “Nor is there any evidence of transgender girls injuring others when they play on girls’ teams in our state.”

In their lawsuit, Mid Vermont’s lawyers include links to video showing the 6-foot-1-inch Long Trail player “repeatedly blocking shots, fouling girls.” It also includes a link to a newspaper article noting that the Long Trail player knocked an opponent out of a game in December with an inadvertent elbow.

The VPA also rejected the school’s claims about religious beliefs.

“This case has nothing to do with beliefs,” the VPA wrote, saying the banning of Mid Vermont from state competition was based on “action, not beliefs.”

Small, the transgender lawmaker, said she she applauds that stand and is following the Mid Vermont case closely because of its potential implications for all trans youth.

“From a policy perspective, we as a state have been very clear about our support of transgender and non-binary students, as well as participation in athletics,” Small said.

But she worries about the influence of a big, well-funded, out-of-state organization such as Alliance Defending Freedom.

“With ADF, as an organization, there is a real concern to the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “Their targeting is very specific, on trans youth and trans adults.”

Alliance Defending Freedom bills itself as “the world’s largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, the sanctity of life, marriage and family, and parental rights.” Legal experts say it is a major player in conservative legal circles, counting House Speaker Mike Johnson as one of its former lawyers.

In an interview, Ryan Tucker, senior counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, noted his organization successfully sued Vermont in 2021 for withholding state tuition benefits from Catholic school students.

“Vermont has an infamous record of discriminating against religious schools and families,” Tucker said.

He said the state discriminates against schools and families “because they hold religious beliefs that differ from the state’s preferred views.”

“The state of Vermont has adopted its own orthodoxy on human sexuality and gender,” the complaint Tucker wrote states. “Simply put, the state believes sex is mutable and biological differences do not matter. The state is entitled to its own views, but it is not entitled, nor is it constitutional, to force private religious schools across the state to follow that orthodoxy.”

Mid Vermont Christian Academy, a private religious school in White River Junction, Vt. WCAX

Tucker likes his chances in federal court, given recent decisions on religious liberty cases. In 2022, the year after the Second Circuit found Vermont’s refusal to pay some tuitions at Catholic schools unconstitutional, the US Supreme Court found that Maine’s tuition assistance program that withheld payments to religious schools was unconstitutional.

Following those decisions, Vermont began paying tuition at religious schools for students from towns where there was no public high school, including Mid Vermont.

Harper Seldin, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, said the ACLU is keeping a close eye on the Vermont case, viewing it as part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to roll back protections for transgender and non-binary students.

While noting the ACLU regularly champions the First Amendment, Seldin said using it to diminish the rights and dignity of others is wrong.

“I’m skeptical of the attempt to use the First Amendment to impose their views on other people,” he said.

At Mid Vermont Christian School, the girls basketball coach, Goodwin, said the team has continued to play but only against other Christian schools across New England. Travel time to games has doubled, he said, and some Mid Vermont students have withdrawn because of the school’s exclusion from Vermont sports.

The school claims the sports ban, and the threat of losing tuition reimbursement if the state removes its status as an approved independent school for failing to follow state law, poses an existential threat to its future.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.