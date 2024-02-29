Lawmakers want RIDOT to provide more information on Washington Bridge fix

“Aside from the obvious stress and inconvenience that this bridge closure has caused for so many of our residents, the lack of clear information regarding this significant problem has been particularly frustrating for so many people,” state Representative Katherine Kazarian, an East Providence Democrat and the House majority whip, said in a news release. “Although the people of East Providence and Providence have been the most impacted by the closure of the Washington Bridge, residents across the East Bay and the state are also feeling the effects of this transportation disaster.”

EAST PROVIDENCE — East Bay lawmakers have introduced legislation that would mandate monthly reports from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation about the Washington Bridge project, underscoring rising frustrations about the bridge closure.

The legislation represents growing scrutiny of the state’s response to the bridge closure, and rising frustration with the amount of information that’s been made available to the public about it. The westbound side of the Washington Bridge has been closed since engineers found critical failures in some components in December. The bridge takes vehicles on Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River. Traffic has been shifted to temporary lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, a much newer structure separate from the troubled westbound span.

It’s now unclear how long it will take to reopen the westbound side to traffic, although RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, in his weekly appearance on Gene Valicenti’s radio show Thursday, used the word “reconstruction,” not repair, to describe the work ahead. How extensive that reconstruction is, how much it costs, and how long it will take all remain to be seen. Alviti said reports are expected back in a week to a week and a half.

The bill submitted in the state House of Representatives Wednesday seeking more information from Alviti’s RIDOT was a “true collaboration between all the East Bay legislators,” said Kazarian, who introduced the legislation.

“The public deserves transparency and accountability regarding this bridge closure that has upended their daily lives, and this legislation will help deliver that to the residents of Rhode Island,” Kazarian added.

Kazarian has also pressed RIDOT to hold public meetings.

The bill, if it became law, would require an updated report on the bridge to be made available to the public on the first day of every month. RIDOT’s director “would have to check an attestation box to confirm the accuracy of the information in the report,” a news release describing the bill said.

The report would have to include things like a timeline on the bridge’s fate, a list of consulting firms working on it, and when their reports are due, projected costs, and information on accidents, delay times, and the economic impact of the diverted bridge traffic.

“This information is crucial to the General Assembly so that we can plan and help expedite whatever course of action that is necessary to get this major roadway reopened safely and as soon as possible,” state Representative Matthew Dawson, an East Providence Democrat and the bill’s first co-sponsor, said in a news release.

A full copy of the bill is available online.

