Woman arrested after bystander sees red smoke coming from pockets and stops her after South Boston bank robbery, police say

Dealmeida was arraigned in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court, where she pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in lieu of $2,500 cash bail, according to court records. No attorney information for Dealmeida was listed.

Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was charged with one count of unarmed bank robbery, according to police and court records. She is expected to face further charges for a separate bank robbery earlier Wednesday at East West Bank on Harrison Avenue, Boston police said in a statement Thursday.

A woman who allegedly pulled off an unarmed robbery at a South Boston bank was arrested Wednesday after a bystander stopped her when he saw red smoke coming from her pockets, Boston police said.

Advertisement

The man was praised by police as a “courageous bystander.” His name was not released.

Officers responded to an alarm at 501 Southampton St., the address for Rockland Trust Bank, shortly before 11:20 a.m. Wednesday and were told that a woman had robbed the bank and fled the area, Boston police said in a statement Thursday.

Police sent out a description of the woman and began to search the area until a man flagged them down on Father Songin Way, where he was restraining a woman who allegedly matched the description of the suspect, police said.

The man told police he was driving down Boston Street toward Andrew Station when a woman crossed the street in front of his car with red smoke pouring from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt. The smoke was from a bank security dye pack, police said.

He said he followed her down Dorchester Avenue and onto Father Songin Way, where he got out of his car and chased her to 635 Dorchester Ave., where he stopped her and flagged a police sergeant, police said.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.