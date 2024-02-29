Woman found seriously hurt on Dracut street; police seeking witnesses

Officers were called just before 10:25 p.m. Monday for a report of “a woman down in the roadway” on Pleasant Street, Dracut police said in a statement .

Police in Dracut are seeking the public’s help after officers found a seriously injured woman lying in a roadway there late Monday night. The woman was taken to local hospital, then transferred to a Boston trauma center, authorities said Thursday.

Police didn’t name the woman but said she’s 33 years old.

Responding officers, the statement continued, found her “suffering from injuries that appeared to be serious. The woman was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Boston area trauma center.”

The statement did not provide details on the nature of her injuries.

Her condition wasn’t known Thursday.

“A subsequent investigation has yet to determine exactly what happened to the woman,” the statement said. Dracut Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 978-957-2123.

