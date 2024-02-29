Biden nominates former Boston mayor Martin Walsh to Postal Service board of governors

Former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh has been nominated by President Biden to serve on the United States Postal Service’s board of governors, the White House said Thursday.

Walsh, a Dorchester native, served in Biden’s cabinet as labor secretary until he left last year to become executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

In a statement, the White House touted Walsh’s background as a labor leader, state legislator, and mayor of Boston, as well as his two years as labor secretary.