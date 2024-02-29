Romney was asked if he’d vote for Trump over Biden. He did not mince words.

While his rejection of Trump is not particularly surprising — Romney has previously said that he did not vote for his reelection in 2020 and publicly ruled out supporting him after a jury found that Trump was liable for sexual abuse — Romney provided two reasons for his decision.

“No, no, no,” he said to Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s “ The Source .” “Absolutely not.”

Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, offered a blunt response Wednesday when asked if he would vote for the likely Republican nominee over President Biden in the presidential election in November.

The former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate named character and policy positions as his primary considerations in weighing who he wants “to have as the leader of my country” and the “person who is the example of the president for my kids and grandkids.”

Last September, Romney announced that he would not be seeking reelection to the US Senate, saying “it’s time for a new generation of leaders.” After repeatedly criticizing Trump, Romney was expected to be challenged for his seat. (In May 2021, he narrowly survived a censure vote at the Utah Republican Party convention for voting to impeach Trump.)

Romney said he is not aligned with Trump on foreign policy — “at least as I understand his policy” — but acknowledged that he agrees with Trump on many domestic issues.

He told Collins he believes Trump “shows more respect for [Russian President] Vladimir Putin than Vladimir Putin deserves” and has said “some strange things” in his defense.

“But there’s another dimension besides policy,” Romney continued. “And that’s character.”

“I think what America is as a nation, what has allowed us to be the most powerful nation on Earth and the leader of the Earth, is the character of the people who have been our leaders,” including past presidents, university presidents, and church leaders, he said. “Having a president who is so defaulted of character would have an enormous impact on the character of America, and for me, that’s the primary consideration.”

Trump currently faces four criminal indictments, among other legal challenges.

In an essay published in The Atlantic on July 4, 2022, Romney offered a similar argument, writing that the nation is suffering from a “malady of denial, deceit, and distrust” that would only deepen if Trump returns to power. “A return of Donald Trump would feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable,” he said.

The veteran lawmaker was the lone Republican senator to vote to impeach Trump for abuse of power in 2020. Romney, along with several of his peers, also voted to impeach him in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

On Wednesday, Romney did not say whether he would vote for Biden. But in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in December, Romney declined to rule out voting for Biden.

He also told Collins that he disagreed with Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley that the party will lose the election if Trump is the nominee, calling it a “good campaign line” but not necessarily in line with reality.

“I’m sure that he could win,” Romney said, adding that “if the election were actually held today, I think he’d probably win.”

And if he does, Romney said there would likely be a “dramatic change” in foreign policy.

“I think that people around the world [would] say, ‘OK, America is no longer the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy. It’s not the shining city on the hill. It’s now an isolated island,’” he said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.