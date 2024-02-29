fb-pixelThe COVID 19 pandemic hit, how were you impacted by social isolation? Skip to main content

Tell us: How did social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic shape your life?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated February 29, 2024, 1 hour ago
A passenger wears a mask in January at the Metro Center station in Washington, D.C.Matt McClain/The Washington Post

It’s been four years since the COVID pandemic prompted widespread lockdowns and isolation across the United States amid an already concerning epidemic of loneliness nationwide.

For a future article, the Globe is looking for your stories of how pandemic-era isolation shaped your life now.

Were there group activities or organizations you loved that never recovered? Did you lose touch with close friends? Did the experience prompt you to work harder to connect with others?

Good or bad, we want to hear your experiences.

Fill out the form below, or email Adam Piore directly at adam.piore@globe.com.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

